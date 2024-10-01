Mets vs. Brewers 2024 NL Wild Card Series: Schedule, how to watch, more

Sep 30, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) jumps onto relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) after a victory over the Atlanta Braves and clinching a wild card playoff birth at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Mets left it late and made it as dramatic as possible, but they are in the postseason for the second time in three years following a remarkable 8-7 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves in the opening game of their doubleheader on Monday.

With a loss in the second game, the Mets and Braves clinched playoff spots at the expense of the Arizona Diamondbacks. New York, the No. 3 Wild Card seed, heads back to Milwaukee to face the NL Central champion Brewers — whom they played over the weekend in what should have been the regular-season finale — while Atlanta, the No. 2 Wild Card, goes to San Diego to take on the red-hot No. 1 Wild Card seed Padres.

Pulling out a victory in the doubleheader opener with Tylor Megill starting allowed the Mets to position their starting rotation to include their top-line arms.

Luis Severino is going to get Game 1 on Tuesday in Milwaukee. Had they lost the first game, he would have been called upon Monday to try and save the season.

Sean Manaea will go Game 2, and, if necessary, David Peterson will get the ball in Game 3.

The Mets have had their fair share of issues with the Brewers, the team that still has David Stearns’ fingerprints all over it, this season. Milwaukee won each of the first five meetings before a desperate club pulled out a 5-0 victory on Sunday to set up the dramatic final day.

Freddy Peralta will go Game 1 — the righthander went 11-9 with a 3.68 ERA this season but has been especially good down the stretch. In his final eight starts of 2024, he went 4-2 with a 2.34 ERA.

His first start of the season came against the Mets on March 29 where he went six innings, allowing a single run on one hit with eight strikeouts and a walk.

2024 Mets vs. Brewers Wild Card Series schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 3*: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

*If necessary

For more on the Mets, visit AMNY.com