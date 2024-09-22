Mets’ Francisco Lindor remains ‘optimistic’ he will play this week but uncertainties remain

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

QUEENS, NY — Francisco Lindor took two rounds of batting practice before quickly heading down the tunnel back into the Mets’ clubhouse on Sunday afternoon before his team’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

What could have been seen as a potential red flag was given context by the star shortstop after New York’s thrilling 2-1 win.

“I accomplished what I wanted to,” Lindor said. “Every day I’m pushing it to the limit. I hit that limit, that was enough. The goal is to come in every day and work as hard as I can to reach that limit the trainers want me to. Then we go from there… Another slow step in the right direction.”

Lindor’s return from an injured back is going slower than originally expected. The 30-year-old said himself that it would be a two-to-three or three-to-five-day absence after he was removed after the first inning during last Sunday’s loss to the Phillies in Philadelphia.

While manager Carlos Mendoza expressed optimism in recent days that Lindor could return to the lineup for Tuesday’s massive series opener against the Atlanta Braves, the man himself was not quite sure to make such a declaration.

“It’s hard. I want to see how I wake up and bounce back [Monday],” Lindor said. “[Monday], I will continue to do more stuff and then go from there.”

When asked whether or not he believed he would get back on the field before the regular season ends on Sept. 29 in Milwaukee, Lindor said that he was “optimistic.”

“I’m optimistic that I’m going to play,” he began. “I have a lot of faith… I believe I’m doing everything I can to try to be in a position where I can get back and play… I’m definitely improving. It’s slower than I would like.”

Over the past week of recovery, he has taken ground balls, run on flat ground, and has hit lobbed baseballs. He has yet to run on the bases or face live pitching — just a few of the boxes that need to be checked off before he can return.

Even when he does come back, he will have to manage the discomfort.

“I’m pretty sure I don’t think I’m going to play pain-free and I’m OK with that,” Lindor said. “I just don’t want it to be a constant pain where I can’t bend over. Then I’m putting my teammates in a position where I’m not helping them as much as I can. That’s not fair to anybody. For me, it’s to be in a position where if it’s going to hurt, it’s going to come and go.”

He was administered an injection, which has made the pain “more mild,” but the tricky nature of back injuries means an abundance of caution will still be used even with the Mets hoping to clinch a playoff spot in the final days of the 2024 campaign.

That has not been the easiest order to carry out with the Mets playing so well and the postseason inching more and more close.

“That’s why I keep saying I trust the trainers,” Lindor said. “If it was for me, I would try to go out there and probably come out of the game just like I did in Philly. I trust the trainers. They study this, they prepare for this. They’re outstanding in what they do. I’ve got to make sure I’m in a spot where they say I’m good and I’m also believing that I’m good and I’ll go out there.”

