Mets radio booth gets major shakeup with departure of Wayne Randazzo

The Mets broadcast booth will look a bit different next season.

Wayne Randazzo is leaving the Mets’ radio broadcast team, according to both Newsday and the New York Post. Randazzo is expected to take over the television play-by-play job for the Los Angeles Angels, according to the Post report, but that had yet to be finalized.

As of now, it is unknown who will fill in with the 38-year-old broadcaster headed for the West Coast. However, Jake Eisenberg, who had filled in during some games last season, took a job with the Royals.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

There will be no shortage of applicants to fill the position and Audicay — the parent company of the Mets radio home WCBS 880 — has already been keeping an eye out as they plan for the future in the Yankees radio booth when John Sterling finally hangs up his headset.

Randazzo took over calling play-by-play alongside Howie Rose in 2019 after Josh Lewin had left after the prior season, but he had been a part of the Mets broadcast booth since 2015 when he started as the pre and postgame host for the radio broadcast. Prior to that, he had called Kane County Cougars games from 2012 to 2014 and also called college baseball and softball games on Big Ten Network.

For more Mets news, check out amNewYork

Additionally last season, Randazzo was also part of the Apple+ broadcast team and he was on the call when Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home in September.

While the radio broadcast has gone through several changes over the years, Rose has remained a staple in the booth.