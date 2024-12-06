Mets sign ex-Yankees closer Clay Holmes, will place him in starting rotation

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes (35) pitches during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Mets are not blowing the doors off the free agent market with their pitching signings, but they might be puzzling some bystanders.

Former Yankees closer Clay Holmes is jumping across town to Queens to join the Mets as a starting pitcher instead of a potential bullpen piece.

It is the second notable signing for the starting rotation this week for the Mets, who inked veteran right-hander and another former Yankee, Frankie Montas, to a two-year, $34 million deal.

David Stearns is likely hoping that they can stretch Holmes out to be a serviceable starter thanks to a three-pitch mix he displayed last season. The 31-year-old right-hander threw a sinker that averaged over 96 mph more than half the time in 2024. He also owns a slider that averaged 87.1 mph and an 83.9 mph sweeper, per Baseball Savant.

Holmes threw a four-seam fastball just two times — a pitch he might have to mix in more as a starter.

His move to a starting rotation comes after a difficult 2024 campaign in which he blew 13 saves and was ultimately booted from the Yankees’ closing role in favor of Luke Weaver down the stretch and in the postseason.

The Mets still have a bit of work to do to finish rounding out their stable of starters. Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Paul Blackburn, Holmes, and Montas are now secured for 2025, but they could still be in the market for a bigger-name free agent such as Corbin Burnes or Max Fried. They could also reunite with Sean Manaea, who was the club’s ace during the second half of the 2024 season.

New York lost Luis Severino to the Athletics on Thursday, in which another former Yankee signed the richest deal in the nomadic American League club’s history at three years, $67 million.

