Mets make Elian Pena signing official, David Stearns talks promising prospect

The New York Mets have made the signing of highly-touted 17-year-old shortstop Elian Pena official on Wednesday, inking the Dominican youngster to a $5 million international bonus.

The left-handed talent is considered one of the very best available international free agents of this cycle behind only the superstar Japanese ace Roki Sasaki, who is choosing between the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays.

“Pena is such a unique talent,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said (h/t SNY). “It’s rare that a player as young as Elian becomes as famous as Elian has at this point in his career… he’s already likely considered one of the top prospects on the island here.”

Pena is believed to be the complete package, possessing a plus glove and top-tier footwork at shortstop. His plate discipline, bat speed, and power from the left side is also considered elite for a prospect his age.

“Very advanced for his age,” Stearns said. “A left-handed hitting shortstop with power who understands the strike zone, who works incredibly hard at his craft. A very unique situation where you’re able to bring in someone of his talent and caliber into the organization out of the international signing process.”

He is the highest ranked international free agent to sign with the Mets since MLB Pipeline began such rankings in 2012 and only the fifth player the franchise has ever given a bonus of $2 million or more to (Yovanny Rodriguez, Ronny Mauricio, Francisco Alvarez, Alex Ramirez).

Pena’s deal though, is the richest ever given out to an international free agent by the Mets by a considerable margin. Rodriguez held the previous record when he signed a $2.85 million bonus with New York last year.

