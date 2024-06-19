Mets in ‘a really special place’ amid season-saving hot streak

New York Mets outfielders, Brandon Nimmo (9), Tyrone Taylor, center, and Starling Marte, right, react after a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The Mets won 7-6. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Perhaps it is hyperbole to label the New York Mets’ current hot streak as season-saving, but the perception around the organization has completely turned around over the last two weeks.

Following a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 2, the Mets dropped to 11 games under .500 for the second time in the previous three days to further strengthen the conversation of first-year president of baseball operations David Stearns tearing it all down at the trade deadline on July 30.

But catcher Francisco Alvarez returned to help maximize the pitching staff from the injured list and a healthy Edwin Diaz is. starting to look like the dominant closer of old. JD Martinez caught fire and the rest of the bats followed suit.

Since June 3, the Mets are 11-2 in their last 13 games, including a seven-game win streak entering Wednesday night’s series final against the Texas Rangers. The good times were punctuated by a furious comeback victory on Tuesday night — New York overcoming a 6-2 deficit by scoring in four consecutive innings punctuated by a two-out, two-run double by Francisco Alvarez to tie the game at six apiece in the eighth inning.

Pete Alonso put the Mets ahead for good in the top of the ninth with an RBI double.

“We feel really good, we feel very together,” Alvarez said of the feeling in the Mets’ clubhouse (h/t SNY). “We are playing happy. Everyone is happy. Our clubhouse is very happy here. We have fun, we go out there and it’s great the players that I’m with.”

Winning will do that for you. Suddenly, the Mets entered Wednesday night just a half-game out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League while gaining ground on the Atlanta Braves for second place in the division.

There might be some magic in these Mets, after all.

“I think it’s special. I love the way the guys are playing right now…,” outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who homered to spark the comeback on Tuesday, said. “It’s a really special place we’re in right now. Everyone is pulling for each other. We’re trying to be there for each other. We’re just trying to stay in the fight the whole game and be relentless and never give up. I love that. I’m all about it.”

