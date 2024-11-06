Mets rumors: World Series or bust hopes to be buoyed by ‘aggressively’ attacking free-agent market

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Scott Boras may be one of the most important figures of the New York Mets’ offseason.

The super agent represents the largest prize in the free-agent market, Juan Soto, and works with slugging first baseman Pete Alonso, who is also hitting the open market this winter. Starting pitchers Blake Snell and Corbin Burnes — two of the biggest arms available in free agency this winter — also do their business through Boras.

As has become customary, thanks to the deep pockets of owner Steve Cohen, the Mets could realistically be in on the majority of those free agents depending on the priorities set forth by president of baseball operations David Stearns.

After performing with some restrictions in his debut season due to the team’s violation of multiple competitive balance tax thresholds, Stearns still built a team that pushed the eventual World Series champion Dodgers to Game 6 of the NLCS. Now, 2025 is about taking the next step, and it appears that no stone is going unturned.

At Major League Baseball’s general manager meetings in San Antonio, Boras said that the Mets are gunning for the World Series next season and are “pursuing it aggressively” through the free agent market (h/t Mike Puma, New York Post).

The headlining name that the Mets continue to be connected with is Soto. The 26-year-old superstar is expected to get one of the largest contracts in MLB history this winter, which is something that the New York Yankees — the team he hit 41 home runs with in 2024 after being traded from the San Diego Padres — might not be willing to do.

But if Soto is the Mets’ top priority this offseason and it comes down to a bidding war, the franchise has the money and the promise of future success to potentially win his signature. His landing could very well be the first domino that sets the team’s path for the remainder of the offseason, including what they might do with Alonso.

