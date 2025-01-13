MLB rumors: Predicting landing spots for notable remaining 2025 free agents

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Major League Baseball’s offseason has slowed after a frenzied December, as usual, but some big names are still available, whether in free agency or the trade market.

Take a look at our predictions below on where we think some of those stars will wind up calling home in 2025.

Remaining MLB 2025 free-agent, trade predictions

Pete Alonso: 3 years, $93 million with Mets

The slugging first baseman has reportedly given the Mets an exclusive opportunity to sign a short-term, three-year contract that includes opt-outs. Such an offer is a major concession for the 30-year-old, who turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension from the Mets two summers ago.

A deal like this does provide a win-win of sorts. The Mets get one of their franchise cornerstones back to deepen their lineup behind Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Mark Vientos. Alonso has an opportunity to put a down 2024 season behind him, and with properly-placed opt-outs, he could hit the free-agent market again should he have a big year. He’ll also have a chance to set the franchise’s career home run record, as he is just 26 away from tying Darryl Strawberry’s all-time mark.

Alex Bregman: 6 years, $168 million with Red Sox

It has been a tall order for Scott Boras to get a long-term contract for Alonso, and that appears to be the same for Bregman, who is entering his age-31 season.

Interest in the former Houston Astro persists, specifically from the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers, who are managed by Bregman’s former skipper, AJ Hinch.

The Red Sox, though, have at least teased the idea that they are willing to spend significantly this winter for the first time in quite a while, and a slight overpay to secure Bregman would present a major infield upgrade — though not at his natural position.

Boston manager Alex Cora said he envisioned Bregman as a Gold Glove-caliber second baseman, especially with star third baseman Rafael Devers manning the hot corner at Fenway Park.

Roki Sasaki: $6.2 million minor-league deal with Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers have long been favored to land the superstar Japanese ace, who is making the jump to North America this winter. The Padres, however, are right up there as one of the favorites.

San Diego provides strong ties with Sasaki. His childhood idol and World Baseball Classic roommate was Padres ace Yu Darvish. One of Japan’s greatest pitching exports, Hideo Nomo, also works for the organization.

The market is smaller, which could be more appealing to the 23-year-old after his agent admitted he had some problems with the Japanese media in recent years.

A signing is right around the corner for Sasaki. Because he is under 25, he must sign a minor-league contract with an MLB team, and the money he gets will come from the international bonus pool, which resets for the new year on Wednesday. Sasaki will be posted by his NPB club, the Chiba Lotte Marines, until Jan. 23.

Anthony Santander: 4 years, $96 million with Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have been trying to make a big free-agency splash for the last couple of years but whiffed on Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in consecutive winters.

Santander is open to getting a shorter-term deal even after putting up a career year with an .825 OPS, 44 home runs, and 102 RBI.

He would provide a major upgrade in the Blue Jays outfield, which is currently projected to have Joey Loperfido as their Opening Day starter. It also provides another big bat to provide lineup support for George Springer, Bo Bichette, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Jack Flaherty: 3 years, $69 million with Orioles

The Orioles watched Corbin Burnes sign with the Arizona Diamondbacks and have patched together a veteran-laden rotation that has obvious question marks. The only notable additions are 41-year-old Charlie Morton and 35-year-old Tomoyuki Sugano.

Flaherty, like Santander, is open to a shorter deal, which could provide an affordable option for the top of Baltimore’s rotation. The 29-year-old went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA with the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers — playing a considerable role in Los Angeles’ run to a World Series title.

Tanner Scott: 4 years, $65 million with Mets

The Mets are desperate to strengthen their bullpen, especially from the left-handed perspective. Danny Young is the only southpaw reliever on the 40-man roster heading into the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old Scott could not have hit the market at a better time, posting a 1.75 ERA with 22 saves with the Miami Marlins and Padres. He would provide a solid late-inning option should issues continue to linger with closer Edwin Diaz, who had an inconsistent 2024 after coming off a serious knee injury two years ago.

