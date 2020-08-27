Rob Manfred, MLB tried to force Mets, Marlins into PR stunt Thursday night

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In a leaked video, New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen revealed that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred attempted to pull a public-relations stunt with the Mets and Miami Marlins on Thursday night in response to the growing civil unrest that has mounted since the shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.

Van Wagenen explained that Manfred was trying to force the Mets and Marlins to take the field as though they were going to play at their regularly-scheduled start time at 7:10 p.m. ET, only to walk off the field together as a sign of protest. However, they would return to the field one hour later to play at 8:10 p.m.

“I was like what?” Van Wagenen said. “And [Manfred] said ‘[To Mets COO Jeff Wilpon] Jeff, scheduling is going to be a nightmare, there’s so much at stake,’ and I said ‘Jeff, that’s not happening. They’re not playing.'”

“If that’s Rob’s instinct… his leadership level, he just doesn’t get it.”

Instead, Van Wagenen insisted on coordinating a decision with the Marlins, who announced that they would play Thursday night.

Such a stunt would have diminished the decision by numerous teams in Major League Baseball — as well as the NBA and NHL — to not play on Thursday or Friday.

There was uncertainty whether or not the Mets and Marlins would be able to finish their four-game series while teams around MLB opted to sit out Thursday night. There was a lack of activity on the field at Citi Field during the normally-bustling pregame warmups while Mets manager Luis Rojas pushed back his 4 p.m. media availability because he was reportedly speaking to his players about potentially not playing.

You can see the full video here: