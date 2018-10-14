The NBA is perhaps the most predictable major American pro sports league. There are few Cinderella stories of plucky, starless groups defying preseason expectations and becoming champions.

For the last three years, everyone expeced the Golden State Warriors to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals. It came true each time.

While offseason shuffling makes that potential June matchup unlikely, its pretty clear that only a few teams can enter the season with even remote championship hopes. Read on to get to know them ahead of the NBA's opening night on Tuesday.

Golden State Warriors

Truth be told, it would be stunning if Golden State didn't reach the Finals for the fifth year in a row. They remain heavy favorites to win it all again — it would be this group's fourth championship of the decade. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are the top tandem in the league, and it's seemed almost unfair that they play alongside All-Stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Adding elite big man DeMarcus Cousins gives them a fantasy team come to life.

Boston Celtics

Last year's postseason run — executed without stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward — should make them the prohibitive favorite in a post-LeBron Eastern Conference. Head coach Brad Stevens knows how to get the most out of his team, even when well below full strength. They probably aren't beating the Warriors, but the talent is there to make it interesting.

Houston Rockets

A Chris Paul injury may have been all that stood between Houston and knocking off the Warriors. It's unclear that the addition of Carmelo Anthony puts this team over the top at this stage of his career, but another MVP-level year from James Harden would keep them in the conversation.

Los Angeles Lakers

To be clear, the Lakers are only mentioned here because they lured LeBron James away from Cleveland. On paper, ths team is not as good as the one that Golden State swept in June. It's not out of the question that they miss the playoffs in a deep Western Conference. Still, there is no counting out a LeBron-led team until proven otherwise.

Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard is an upgrade over DeMar DeRozan — especially in the postseason — so a first 60-win campaign for Toronto is on the table. Leonard is a former Finals MVP in his prime, and even if he's only north of the border for one year, the Raptors are the only real threat to Boston's Finals push.

Philadelphia 76ers

What does that say about Philly? They're talented, but still too young. The Raptors and Celtics are deep, veteran groups that should have answers for the Sixers' current configuration. But it's a long march to the playoffs, and the likes of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons or even Markelle Fultz could emerge as difference makers.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Not as much of a West longshot at the Lakers, but still an unlikely championship contender. Russell Westbrook and Paul George are a great duo, and they do have a solid supporting cast. Stranger things have happened in the NBA than a team like this winning it all.