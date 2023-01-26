New York Giants 7-round offseason NFL Mock Draft

The New York Giants turned what many expected to be a forgettable season into a magical playoff run that has fans excited about what’s to come in 2023 and beyond. So where do they go from here?

Sounds like it’s mock draft time.

Heading into this mock draft, we are going to operate under the assumption that both Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley will be re-signed since the Giants have been open about wanting both players back. I also believe the Giants will bring back safety Julian Love and wide receiver Darius Slayton, which means the needs for this draft will center around wide receiver, cornerback, interior offensive line, edge rusher, and an off-ball linebacker.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $150

BONUS BETS BET NOW

Mock Draft Rules

I used the Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator

I drafted solely based on who was available at the time the Giants were on the clock

I made this a no-trade mock draft for the Giants

New York Giants Mock Draft

Rd 1 (Pick 25): Trenton Simpson, LB Clemson

My intention wasn’t to take a linebacker this year, but when Simpson fell it made sense. At 6’3″ 230, Simpson is the ideal kind of hybrid defender for the modern NFL. He has taken snaps for Clemson at safety, WILL linebacker, and even lined up across the front in pressure fronts.

He can shoot the gaps, free himself from blocks, and finish tackles with aggression. He has the instincts to be strong in coverage as well as a dynamic blitzer in passing downs, and I think his versatility would be huge for the Giants’ defense.

Plus, this is a deep wide receiver class, and Joe Schoen stated in his postseason press conference that “A number one receiver doesn’t guarantee you anything. I think it’s important that we continue to build the team, and there are multiple positions where we want to upgrade throughout the offseason.” If a talent like Simpson falls, they may not want to pass that up for a receiver.

Rd 2 (Pick 57): Jalin Hyatt, WR Tennessee

Especially if a wide receiver like Jalin Hyatt falls. Now, I don’t think Hyatt will fall this far in the second, but I played by the rules of the mock draft. He was on the board, so I jumped.

He won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wide receiver this year. He has tremendous speed and strong route running which means that he can win deep or over the middle of the field. While most of his college production came from the slot, he could be an asset there for the Giants in the way they envisioned Kadarius Toney being one.

No matter where you line him up, he would be a huge asset for this Giants’ offense.

Rd 3 (Pick 89): Andrew Vorhees, OG USC

New York also gets an upgrade in the interior of their offensive line with 6’6″ 320-pound behemoth Andrew Vorhees. The USC product has good athleticism and power for his build and has started for the Trojans since he was a freshman.

He’s been described by a few scouting reports as a “tone-setter up front” because of the way he looks to punish people on his blocks. He’s a better blocker currently in the run game, but that’s more than fine for this Giants’ offense. If Vorhees handed speed pressure better he’d likely be an early Day Two pick but in the third round, his frame and power will be a big win for the G-Men.

Rd 3 (Pick 100): Garrett Williams, CB Syracuse

I thought about taking a CB in the first round for the Giants but none fell that intrigued me, so we help the secondary here with a long cornerback in the 6’0″ Williams.

Williams was a Freshman All-American in 2020, an All-ACC selection in 2021, and was having a solid 2022 before an ACL injury ended his season. If not for injury, there is no way he’d slip this far. He is a tremendous athlete who showed well in Syracuse’s zone defense but has the skills to play press-man as well. He’s a physical tackler and aggressive in coverage.

He also brings a lot of the same swagger as Jets’ cornerback Sauce Gardner, and I think he’d be a fan favorite in New York.

Rd 4 (Pick 126): Mike Morris, EDGE Michigan

While Simpson can play the EDGE in certain packages, I felt like the Giants could use a more traditional EDGE defender too. That’s where Morris fits in at 6’6″ and 280 pounds.

Morris took a big step forward as a pass rusher in 2022 and showed that he could win with his hand in the dirt or in a two-point stance. He got better at using leverage on his rushes and using his hands to disengage from blockers.

He’s a large man, so there is a limit to his athleticism, but he is a strong, physical run defender who can be a true three-down defender in the NFL. That’s a good find this late in the draft.

Rd 5 (Pick 158): Mohammed Ibrahim, RB Minnesota

I expect the Giants to bring back Saquon Barkley, but maybe it will be on a franchise tag. Even if Barkley is signed long-term, Matt Breida is a free agent, so the Giants could be looking to add a young backup for Saquon. Given his injury history, that’s not a terrible idea.

Ibrahim was once a potential first or second-round pick, but he tore his Achilles in the first game of the 2021 season and admittedly did not come back as the same athlete. However, he will be another year removed from that injury and will provide value even if he never hits the highs he had beforehand.

He is an instinctive runner, who is low to the ground and can move the pile between the tackles. He seems to have a knack for earning extra yardage for himself due to his vision and ability to make cuts in the backfield. He never was a real speed threat, so he’s not going to break a huge run, but he can be a solid complement to Saquon to keep the Giants’ star rested and healthy.

Rd 6 (Pick 195): Andrei Iosivas, WR Princeton

I decided to have some fun with this one. The Giants might be bringing in a few wide receivers to help overhaul their room, so why not take a gamble on a 6’4″ former track star with a 40-inch vertical? Isn’t that what late-round picks are for?

Iosivas didn’t play against the best competition in college and he’s not a physical player on the edges as a blocker or in contested catch situations, but he gets in and out of his routes at top-end speed and has good body control when making the catch. Plus, his track speed makes him dangerous every time he has the ball in his hands. This is the type of flyer you take late in drafts.

Rd 7 (Pick 219): Riley Moss, CB Iowa

Joe Schoen and Brandon Beane loved drafting cornerbacks late when they were together in Buffalo, and it worked well, hitting on some solid rotational players with 6th or 7th-round picks. Moss could be one of those guys.

He’s been a consistent presence in the Iowa secondary for his entire collegiate career and earned Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year in 2021. As a high school wide receiver, he understands routes well and seems to always be in the right spot to make a play on the ball or wrap up for a quick tackle.

He’s not a particularly twitchy athlete, but you don’t expect that from a pick this late in the draft. He’ll be a solid depth piece at cornerback who will have special teams value. That will entice Schoen.

Rd 7 (Pick 222): Jacob Gall, OC Baylor

Gall is a super athletic interior lineman that doesn’t have the power of Vorhees. He can play both center and guard and has shown the ability to react quickly to defenders to cut off angles and hold blocks even if he lacks elite strength. If you get him in an NFL weight program, he could become a valuable swing lineman for the team’s bench.

For more Giants coverage, like this mock draft, visit AMNY Sports