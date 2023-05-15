New York is 3rd Spot in sports betting search ranking: Report

Sporting betting online has been on the rise in recent years and few places are seeing that more clearly than New York.

Ever since 2018 when the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that effectively banned commercial sports betting in most states and allowed states the right to determine their own laws, 23 states have approved legislation that allows residents to gamble online on various sporting events.

Over the last 12 months, there have been 57+ million Google searches for online sportsbooks across the US, and to find out just how big online sports betting has become in New York, Empire Stakes used the search volume surrounding different state sportsbooks to see which area had the most interest in online gambling.

Rank State Sportsbook Searches (last 12 months) Sportsbook Searches (Per 100 of the Population) 1 Nevada 1,365,870 43.0 2 New Jersey 3,552,690 38.4 3 New York 5,256,890 26.7 4 Pennsylvania 3,431,680 26.5 5 Michigan 2,607,350 26.0 6 Massachusetts 1,561,350 22.4 7 Kentucky 940,680 20.8 8 Delaware 202,590 19.9 9 Colorado 1,144,990 19.6 9 New Hampshire 273,550 19.6

To complete the table above, Empire Stakes analyzed Google searches for the 50 most popular sportsbooks in each state, to reveal where they are being searched for the most. The above table indicates that New York is the 3rd most popular state for online sports betting based on the fact that residents in New York made 27.6 gambling-related searches per 100 people over the last year.

In total, searches for sportsbooks in the Empire State reached above 5.25 million.

New York only legalized betting online in 2022, so to sit as the third most popular state for online sports betting searches is impressive. They’ve registered searches for online sportsbooks by more than 1,300,000 people out of a total population of 5,256,890.

Yet, even with its rapid growth in popularity, New York is still well behind Nevada when it comes to online sports gambling searches. Nevadan residents made 43.0 searches per 100 people, which was 56% more than people in New York.

As for other nearby states, New Jersey finished in second with 38.4 online sports gambling searches per 100 residents, while Pennsylvania came in fourth with 26.5 searches per 100 residents despite legalizing online sports betting years before New York did.

Despite having online sports betting only become legal on January 8th of 2022, New York has surged ahead of many other states when it comes to expanding its online betting options beyond big-name operators like Caesars.

As the report suggests, “Combine this with the potential for decreased tax rates on online betting services in both 2023 and 2024 and it’s looking like gambling in New York will only continue to grow in popularity.”

Those who want to start betting in New York can carry out full mobile betting with many different options available, provided they're over the age of 21 and are physically in the state.

