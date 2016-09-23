New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs: Three keys to matchup

The Jets usually stout defense has surrendered 54 points so far.

Eric Decker’s status for Sunday is up in the air as he nurses a shoulder injury. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

This year’s New York Jets are a little backward entering Week 3.

Gang Green lost its home opener to the Cincinnati Bengals then topped former coach Rex Ryan’s Bills four days later in Buffalo. The Jets usually stout defense has surrendered 54 points this year, but their offense leads the AFC East with 59 points scored.

Don’t start thinking the Jets are an offensive juggernaut with a leaky D — not yet, anyway. But Sunday’s visit to face the Kansas City Chiefs promises to reveal more of this team’s identity.

Read on for three keys to the matchup.

Green ache-rs

The Jets talented pair of receivers, Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, are nursing injuries that could affect their availability for Sunday. Marshall (knee) sat out practice Thursday and Decker (shoulder) was a limited participant. Look for one or both to be game-time decisions.

With the pair accounting for 60% of the Jets’ receiving yards since they arrived last season, that’s a lot of production to replace. Fortunately, third-year wideout Quincy Enunwa has been sharp this year, leading Gang Green with 13 receptions to go along with 146 yards and a touchdown.

Ware is he

There’s a good chance Jamaal Charles, the Chiefs’ former All-Pro running back, will wait at least one more week to make his season debut as he works back from knee surgery.

Should that be the case, the Jets must be wary of Spencer Ware, who has looked brilliant at times since Charles went down last October. Ware has averaged 5.7 yards per carry and scored seven touchdowns the last two seasons.

The Jets’ defensive front held LeSean McCoy to 59 yards last week, so they’re equipped to do the same to Ware.

Deserted island

It’s no secret: Darrelle Revis has not looked like his former All-Pro self through two games after giving up long touchdowns in consecutive weeks.

Speculation regarding the cause of Revis’ lapses this month runs rampant. Whatever the cause, it’s clear Revis Island must be rediscovered fast.

Perhaps Kansas City’s pedestrian corps of receivers — and average quarterback Alex Smith — can ease Revis back into the groove. If he can’t keep Jeremy Maclin in check, it may be a sign Revis’ days as a shutdown corner are behind him.