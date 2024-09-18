Quantcast
Sports

NFL Week 3 odds: Saints looking for real while Ravens are slim favorites in Dallas

Alvin Kamara NFL Week 3 odds
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Are the New Orleans Saints for real? The bookies certainly think so, as they’ve set the lines for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season. 

New Orleans trounced the Dallas Cowboys last week, 44-19, behind four touchdowns from running back Alvin Kamara. It was the second straight week that the Saints have put up at least 40 after destroying the lowly Carolina Panthers 47-10 in the season opener. 

The offense led by quarterback Derek Carr ranks first in points scored and third in total yards, while a stingy defense already has four interceptions. 

They host an Eagles team that was served a slice of humble pie with a narrow primetime loss to the Atlanta Falcons — a late drop by ex-Giant Saquon Barkley ultimately opening the door for Kirk Cousins and Co. to snatch a win. 

Their NFC East rival, the Cowboys, gets another stiff test in Week 3 when they host the Baltimore Ravens — and they are underdogs in Jerry World. 

Baltimore is 0-2 after a narrow loss to the Chiefs on opening night and a surprising upset at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Lamar Jackson’s side is expected to round into form as an AFC powerhouse, which could come at the hands of a Cowboys team licking its wounds from their blowout loss to New Orleans. 

2024 NFL Week 3 odds 

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers Jets
Sep 15, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
  • Date: Thursday, Sept. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Spread: Jets -6
  • Over/Under: 38.5
  • Patriots Moneyline: +220
  • Jets Moneyline: -270

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Buccaneers -6.5
  • Over/Under: 40
  • Broncos Moneyline: +240
  • Buccaneers Moneyline: -298

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

Giants WR Malik Nabers celebrates his first career NFL touchdown
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass in the first half against the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images
  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Browns -6
  • Over/Under: 38.5
  • Giants Moneyline: +225
  • Browns Moneyline: -278

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Steelers -1.5
  • Over/Under: 35.5
  • Chargers Moneyline: +100
  • Steelers Moneyline: -120

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Saints -2.5
  • Over/Under: 49.5
  • Eagles Moneyline: +120
  • Saints Moneyline: -142

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Texans -2.5
  • Over/Under: 46.5
  • Texans Moneyline: -142
  • Vikings Moneyline: +120

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Titans -3
  • Over/Under: 36.5
  • Packers Moneyline: +120
  • Titans Moneyline: -142

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
  • Spread: Colts -1.5
  • Over/Under: 43.5
  • Bears Moneyline: +102
  • Colts Moneyline: -122

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:05 p.m.
  • Spread: Raiders -5.5
  • Over/Under: 41
  • Panthers Moneyline: +190
  • Raiders Moneyline: -230

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:05 p.m.
  • Spread: Seahawks -4.5
  • Over/Under: 41.5
  • Dolphins Moneyline: +164
  • Seahawks Moneyline: -198

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m.
  • Spread: 49ers -7
  • Over/Under: 41
  • 49ers Moneyline: -340
  • Rams Moneyline: +270

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m.
  • Spread: Lions -3
  • Over/Under: 52.5
  • Lions Moneyline: -148
  • Cardinals Moneyline: +124

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

Lamar Jackson Ravens
Sep 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m.
  • Spread: Ravens -1.5
  • Over/Under: 48.5
  • Ravens Moneyline: -122
  • Cowboys Moneyline: +102

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 8:20 p.m.
  • Spread: Chiefs -3.5
  • Over/Under: 46.5
  • 49ers Moneyline: -175
  • Rams Moneyline: +145

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.
  • Spread: Bills -5
  • Over/Under: 45.5
  • Jaguars Moneyline: +195
  • Bills Moneyline: -238

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 23, 8:15 p.m.
  • Spread: Bengals -7.5
  • Over/Under: 48.5
  • Commanders Moneyline: +285
  • Bengals Moneyline: -360

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more NFL news and odds, visit AMNY.com

