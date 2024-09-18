NFL Week 3 odds: Saints looking for real while Ravens are slim favorites in Dallas

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Are the New Orleans Saints for real? The bookies certainly think so, as they’ve set the lines for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.

New Orleans trounced the Dallas Cowboys last week, 44-19, behind four touchdowns from running back Alvin Kamara. It was the second straight week that the Saints have put up at least 40 after destroying the lowly Carolina Panthers 47-10 in the season opener.

The offense led by quarterback Derek Carr ranks first in points scored and third in total yards, while a stingy defense already has four interceptions.

They host an Eagles team that was served a slice of humble pie with a narrow primetime loss to the Atlanta Falcons — a late drop by ex-Giant Saquon Barkley ultimately opening the door for Kirk Cousins and Co. to snatch a win.

Their NFC East rival, the Cowboys, gets another stiff test in Week 3 when they host the Baltimore Ravens — and they are underdogs in Jerry World.

Baltimore is 0-2 after a narrow loss to the Chiefs on opening night and a surprising upset at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Lamar Jackson’s side is expected to round into form as an AFC powerhouse, which could come at the hands of a Cowboys team licking its wounds from their blowout loss to New Orleans.

2024 NFL Week 3 odds

New England Patriots at New York Jets

Date: Thursday, Sept. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: Jets -6

Jets -6 Over/Under: 38.5

38.5 Patriots Moneyline: +220

+220 Jets Moneyline: -270

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. Spread: Buccaneers -6.5

Buccaneers -6.5 Over/Under: 40

40 Broncos Moneyline: +240

+240 Buccaneers Moneyline: -298

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. Spread: Browns -6

Browns -6 Over/Under: 38.5

38.5 Giants Moneyline: +225

+225 Browns Moneyline: -278

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. Spread: Steelers -1.5

Steelers -1.5 Over/Under: 35.5

35.5 Chargers Moneyline: +100

+100 Steelers Moneyline: -120

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. Spread: Saints -2.5

Saints -2.5 Over/Under: 49.5

49.5 Eagles Moneyline: +120

+120 Saints Moneyline: -142

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. Spread: Texans -2.5

Texans -2.5 Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 Texans Moneyline: -142

-142 Vikings Moneyline: +120

Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. Spread: Titans -3

Titans -3 Over/Under: 36.5

36.5 Packers Moneyline: +120

+120 Titans Moneyline: -142

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m. Spread: Colts -1.5

Colts -1.5 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Bears Moneyline: +102

+102 Colts Moneyline: -122

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:05 p.m. Spread: Raiders -5.5

Raiders -5.5 Over/Under: 41

41 Panthers Moneyline: +190

+190 Raiders Moneyline: -230

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:05 p.m. Spread: Seahawks -4.5

Seahawks -4.5 Over/Under: 41.5

41.5 Dolphins Moneyline: +164

+164 Seahawks Moneyline: -198

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m. Spread: 49ers -7

49ers -7 Over/Under: 41

41 49ers Moneyline: -340

-340 Rams Moneyline: +270

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m. Spread: Lions -3

Lions -3 Over/Under: 52.5

52.5 Lions Moneyline: -148

-148 Cardinals Moneyline: +124

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m. Spread: Ravens -1.5

Ravens -1.5 Over/Under: 48.5

48.5 Ravens Moneyline: -122

-122 Cowboys Moneyline: +102

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22, 8:20 p.m. Spread: Chiefs -3.5

Chiefs -3.5 Over/Under: 46.5

46.5 49ers Moneyline: -175

-175 Rams Moneyline: +145

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Date: Monday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. Spread: Bills -5

Bills -5 Over/Under: 45.5

45.5 Jaguars Moneyline: +195

+195 Bills Moneyline: -238

Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals

Date: Monday, Sept. 23, 8:15 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23, 8:15 p.m. Spread: Bengals -7.5

Bengals -7.5 Over/Under: 48.5

48.5 Commanders Moneyline: +285

+285 Bengals Moneyline: -360

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more NFL news and odds, visit AMNY.com