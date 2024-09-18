NFL Week 3 odds: Saints looking for real while Ravens are slim favorites in Dallas

Are the New Orleans Saints for real? The bookies certainly think so, as they’ve set the lines for Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.
New Orleans trounced the Dallas Cowboys last week, 44-19, behind four touchdowns from running back Alvin Kamara. It was the second straight week that the Saints have put up at least 40 after destroying the lowly Carolina Panthers 47-10 in the season opener.
The offense led by quarterback Derek Carr ranks first in points scored and third in total yards, while a stingy defense already has four interceptions.
They host an Eagles team that was served a slice of humble pie with a narrow primetime loss to the Atlanta Falcons — a late drop by ex-Giant Saquon Barkley ultimately opening the door for Kirk Cousins and Co. to snatch a win.
Their NFC East rival, the Cowboys, gets another stiff test in Week 3 when they host the Baltimore Ravens — and they are underdogs in Jerry World.
Baltimore is 0-2 after a narrow loss to the Chiefs on opening night and a surprising upset at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Lamar Jackson’s side is expected to round into form as an AFC powerhouse, which could come at the hands of a Cowboys team licking its wounds from their blowout loss to New Orleans.
2024 NFL Week 3 odds
New England Patriots at New York Jets
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 19, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: Jets -6
- Over/Under: 38.5
- Patriots Moneyline: +220
- Jets Moneyline: -270
Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Buccaneers -6.5
- Over/Under: 40
- Broncos Moneyline: +240
- Buccaneers Moneyline: -298
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Browns -6
- Over/Under: 38.5
- Giants Moneyline: +225
- Browns Moneyline: -278
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Steelers -1.5
- Over/Under: 35.5
- Chargers Moneyline: +100
- Steelers Moneyline: -120
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Saints -2.5
- Over/Under: 49.5
- Eagles Moneyline: +120
- Saints Moneyline: -142
Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Texans -2.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
- Texans Moneyline: -142
- Vikings Moneyline: +120
Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Titans -3
- Over/Under: 36.5
- Packers Moneyline: +120
- Titans Moneyline: -142
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Colts -1.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Bears Moneyline: +102
- Colts Moneyline: -122
Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:05 p.m.
- Spread: Raiders -5.5
- Over/Under: 41
- Panthers Moneyline: +190
- Raiders Moneyline: -230
Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:05 p.m.
- Spread: Seahawks -4.5
- Over/Under: 41.5
- Dolphins Moneyline: +164
- Seahawks Moneyline: -198
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m.
- Spread: 49ers -7
- Over/Under: 41
- 49ers Moneyline: -340
- Rams Moneyline: +270
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m.
- Spread: Lions -3
- Over/Under: 52.5
- Lions Moneyline: -148
- Cardinals Moneyline: +124
Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 4:25 p.m.
- Spread: Ravens -1.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
- Ravens Moneyline: -122
- Cowboys Moneyline: +102
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22, 8:20 p.m.
- Spread: Chiefs -3.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills
- Date: Monday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.
- Spread: Bills -5
- Over/Under: 45.5
- Jaguars Moneyline: +195
- Bills Moneyline: -238
Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals
- Date: Monday, Sept. 23, 8:15 p.m.
- Spread: Bengals -7.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
- Commanders Moneyline: +285
- Bengals Moneyline: -360
Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.