2024 NFL Week 5 odds: Giants and Jets come in as underdogs

Both the Giants and Jets enter Week 5 as underdogs in their respective matchups following disappointing losses last week.
The Jets, who help kick off Sunday’s slate of games with an early-morning matchup in London, are a 2.5-point underdog against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings and their old friend, Sam Darnold.
The former Jets’ quarterback, once considered the franchise’s savior when he was taken No. 3 overall in 2018, was shown the door by the dysfunctional organization, which had a long line of promising passers that they could not develop.
With the door left open to start in Minnesota following a season-ending injury to rookie JJ McCarthy, Darnold has been brilliant with his latest opportunity to star — so good, in fact, that his market will be a busy one during the offseason.
Exacting revenge against his old team would make a brilliant start to the 2024 season all the sweeter.
One of the teams that could inquire about his services next year is the Giants. In recent weeks, Daniel Jones has improved quarterback play, but this has not resulted in more production from the offense.
The Giants failed to find the end zone for the second time in four games last week in their 20-15 loss to the Cowboys.
The main issue has been Jones’s inability to convert in the red zone. This season, Jones has a 47.06% completion percentage inside the 20-yard line, which ranks 28th among quarterbacks.
He will try to keep up with a Seahawks offense that has become pass-happy in 2024. Geno Smith, a former Jets and Giants quarterback, has resurrected his career in Seattle, where he currently leads the NFL in completions (115), attempts (159), and passing yards (1,182).
NFL Week 5 odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
- When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Spread: Falcons -1.5
- Over/Under: 44
- Buccaneers Moneyline: +105
- Falcons Moneyline: -125
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings
- When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m.
- Spread: Vikings -2.5
- Over/Under: 40.5
- Jets Moneyline: +124
- Vikings Moneyline: -148
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Commanders -3.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Browns Moneyline: +140
- Commanders Moneyline: -166
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Ravens -2.5
- Over/Under: 50.5
- Ravens Moneyline: -142
- Bengals Moneyline: +120
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Bills -1
- Over/Under: 47.5
- Bills Moneyline: -118
- Texans Moneyline: -102
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Bears -4
- Over/Under: 42
- Panthers Moneyline: +154
- Bears Moneyline: -185
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Jaguars -3
- Over/Under: 46
- Colts Moneyline: +130
- Jaguars Moneyline: -155
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
- When: Sunday, 1 p.m.
- Spread: Patriots -1
- Over/Under: 36.5
- Dolphins Moneyline: -105
- Patriots Moneyline: -115
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
- When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
- Spread: 49ers -7
- Over/Under: 49.5
- Cardinals Moneyline: +270
- 49ers Moneyline: -340
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
- When: Sunday,4:05 p.m.
- Spread: Broncos -2.5
- Over/Under: 36
- Raiders Moneyline: +120
- Broncos Moneyline: -142
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
- When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
- Spread: Seahawks -6
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Giants Moneyline: +210
- Seahawks Moneyline: -258
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams
- When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
- Spread: Packers -3
- Over/Under: 48.5
- Packers Moneyline: +155
- Rams Moneyline: -130
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
- When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
- Spread: Steelers -2.4
- Over/Under: 44
- Cowboys Moneyline: +114
- Steelers Moneyline: -135
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
- When: Monday, 8:15 p.m.
- Spread: Chiefs -5.5
- Over/Under: 43.5
- Saints Moneyline: +210
- Chiefs Moneyline: -258
Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.