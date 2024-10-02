2024 NFL Week 5 odds: Giants and Jets come in as underdogs

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) bobbles the ball as he runs against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks (50) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Both the Giants and Jets enter Week 5 as underdogs in their respective matchups following disappointing losses last week.

The Jets, who help kick off Sunday’s slate of games with an early-morning matchup in London, are a 2.5-point underdog against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings and their old friend, Sam Darnold.

The former Jets’ quarterback, once considered the franchise’s savior when he was taken No. 3 overall in 2018, was shown the door by the dysfunctional organization, which had a long line of promising passers that they could not develop.

With the door left open to start in Minnesota following a season-ending injury to rookie JJ McCarthy, Darnold has been brilliant with his latest opportunity to star — so good, in fact, that his market will be a busy one during the offseason.

Exacting revenge against his old team would make a brilliant start to the 2024 season all the sweeter.

One of the teams that could inquire about his services next year is the Giants. In recent weeks, Daniel Jones has improved quarterback play, but this has not resulted in more production from the offense.

The Giants failed to find the end zone for the second time in four games last week in their 20-15 loss to the Cowboys.

The main issue has been Jones’s inability to convert in the red zone. This season, Jones has a 47.06% completion percentage inside the 20-yard line, which ranks 28th among quarterbacks.

He will try to keep up with a Seahawks offense that has become pass-happy in 2024. Geno Smith, a former Jets and Giants quarterback, has resurrected his career in Seattle, where he currently leads the NFL in completions (115), attempts (159), and passing yards (1,182).

NFL Week 5 odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

When: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET Spread: Falcons -1.5

Falcons -1.5 Over/Under: 44

44 Buccaneers Moneyline: +105

+105 Falcons Moneyline: -125

New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings

When: Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. Spread: Vikings -2.5

Vikings -2.5 Over/Under: 40.5

40.5 Jets Moneyline: +124

+124 Vikings Moneyline: -148

Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Commanders -3.5

Commanders -3.5 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Browns Moneyline: +140

+140 Commanders Moneyline: -166

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Ravens -2.5

Ravens -2.5 Over/Under: 50.5

50.5 Ravens Moneyline: -142

-142 Bengals Moneyline: +120

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Bills -1

Bills -1 Over/Under: 47.5

47.5 Bills Moneyline: -118

-118 Texans Moneyline: -102

Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Bears -4

Bears -4 Over/Under: 42

42 Panthers Moneyline: +154

+154 Bears Moneyline: -185

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Jaguars -3

Jaguars -3 Over/Under: 46

46 Colts Moneyline: +130

+130 Jaguars Moneyline: -155

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Sunday, 1 p.m. Spread: Patriots -1

Patriots -1 Over/Under: 36.5

36.5 Dolphins Moneyline: -105

-105 Patriots Moneyline: -115

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

When: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. Spread: 49ers -7

49ers -7 Over/Under: 49.5

49.5 Cardinals Moneyline: +270

+270 49ers Moneyline: -340

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

When: Sunday,4:05 p.m.

Sunday,4:05 p.m. Spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Over/Under: 36

36 Raiders Moneyline: +120

+120 Broncos Moneyline: -142

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. Spread: Seahawks -6

Seahawks -6 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Giants Moneyline: +210

+210 Seahawks Moneyline: -258

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. Spread: Packers -3

Packers -3 Over/Under: 48.5

48.5 Packers Moneyline: +155

+155 Rams Moneyline: -130

Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

When: Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. Spread: Steelers -2.4

Steelers -2.4 Over/Under: 44

44 Cowboys Moneyline: +114

+114 Steelers Moneyline: -135

New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs

When: Monday, 8:15 p.m.

Monday, 8:15 p.m. Spread: Chiefs -5.5

Chiefs -5.5 Over/Under: 43.5

43.5 Saints Moneyline: +210

+210 Chiefs Moneyline: -258

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

