NYCFC to face to face New England in Leagues Cup Round of 32

Aug 5, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Members of New York City FC pose for a photo before a Leagues Cup match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

NYCFC squeaked through to the Round of 32 at the 2024 Leagues Cup by the skin of their teeth and will now face the New England Revolution on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

In its three-team group, NYCFC did not win any of its two matches. A goalless draw against Mexican side Queretaro was decided by penalties with New York winning 4-3 to give them an all-important extra point. It was then disposed of by FC Cincinnati on Monday night 4-2.

New England won its group after defeating Mexican side Mazatlan 1-0 and squeaking out a 5-4 win in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw with Nashville.

Despite being on the road, New York should like its chances to move on to the Round of 16 in this single-elimination match. New England ranks dead-last in the Eastern Conference this season in MLS play with 23 points. Only the San Jose Earthquakes have fewer points in all of MLS.

The competition for North American supremacy between Major League Soccer (USA/Canada) and Liga MX (Mexico) clubs is in its second year after Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami won the inaugural competition last summer. It creates a one-month break in the MLS season schedule with league play resuming on Aug. 24.

