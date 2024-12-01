Knicks’ OG Anunoby on track for major offensive leap in 2024-25

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon (15) and forward Alexandre Sarr (20) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When the New York Knicks first acquired OG Anunoby through a trade with the Toronto Raptors last season, many were unsure of his offensive capabilities. Although there were glimpses of his scoring abilities, Anunoby hadn’t really shown proficiency in shot creation consistently enough.

The 27-year-old was most known for his defensive prowess, being named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second Team in 2022-23. Following the trade, Anunoby’s defensive impact was felt immediately, as he set an NBA record with a plus-minus of 170 in his first 10 games, which contributed to a 14-2 record in his first month in New York.

However, after the Knicks traded away guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in exchange for Anunoby, it was uncertain if he would be able to fill the offensive gap left behind. In 23 games with the Knicks last season, he ended up averaging 14.1 points per game, shooting efficiently from both the field and behind the 3-point line at 48.8 and 39.4%. He showed Knicks fans how much of an elite cutter he is and how he uses his strength to get toward the basket, as a high volume of his shots were in the paint.

There was hope that Anunoby could become the solidified third scoring option behind guard Jalen Brunson and ex-Knick Julius Randle heading into the 2024-25 season. The Knicks front office then re-signed Anunoby in the offseason, giving him the largest contract in franchise history at $212.5 million over five years. It’s clear the organization saw potential in the two-way player and knew he would be a key part of a championship-bound team.

Fast-forward to the summer.

The Knicks made two major moves, acquiring center Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. With more scoring options ahead of him, it was uncertain what kind of offensive role Anunoby would have. Many wondered if he would become the fourth option on this team now. Would he get much usage on the offense end anymore?

In the first four games of the season, Anunoby scored similar numbers from the previous year, with a 15-point game being his best performance. He then went on an impressive stretch of games where he scored 20+ points in three out of five games.

With a slow start from Bridges, Anunoby has since solidified himself as the Knicks’ third scoring option. Fans are once again impressed by Anunoby this year, but not just for defensive caliber this time. The forward has broken out offensively recently and is on track to take a major leap this season. In a nine-game stretch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25, he scored 24 points or more six times, including a career-high 40 points against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 25.

Anunoby is taking various shots but is especially thriving under the rim. A high volume has come from within the restricted area, where he’s shooting 70%. Anunoby’s physicality has been significant thus far, catapulting him to get to the rim more often, which contributed to 34 dunks in the Knicks’ first 17 games.

Overall, he is shooting tremendously from the field and 3-point line at 52.4 and 42.2%. Those are both career-high percentages. He has also shown the ability to create his own shot as well, taking multiple shots off the dribble in recent games.

The forward is playing at an All-Star level this season and is set to have the best offensive year of his career if he continues his outstanding play. He’s now averaging 17.9 points per game compared to 14.1 last season. Anunoby’s efficiency has been the most impressive part of his style of play, and it’s a reason Knicks fans have adored him since he came to the Big Apple.

While it’s clear the team’s offense runs through Towns and Brunson first, Anunoby is still playing a crucial role on the offensive end and is especially contributing to the Knicks in transition, averaging 4.8 transition points per game (via NBA.com). Along with breaking out offensively, the forward is still maintaining his superb defensive presence, as he’s averaging 1.3 steals per game and continues to be a versatile defender for the team. Anunoby’s ability to do it on both ends of the court proves to be a quality investment by the Knicks organization.

