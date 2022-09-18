Aaron Boone: ‘It’s possible’ Frankie Montas goes on IL for Yankees

The Yankees have the results back from Frankie Montas’ MRI, but the possibility that he ends up on the injured list remains.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters ahead of Sunday’s series finale with the Milwaukee Brewers that a stint on the IL is “possible,” according to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. The Yankees are still waiting to make their decision on Montas and want him to be looked at by team physician Chris Ahmad.

Boone first told the media that Montas would undergo an MRI on Saturday. a day after he pitched 3.1 innings against the Brewers before coming out of the game. The Yankees skipper acknowledged that he was “at least a little bit concerned” when he spoke to reporters on Saturday.

None of it sounds good as the Yankees hit the final weeks of the season and try to head into the playoffs with health on their side. Montas was one of the team’s big deadline acquisitions, but he hasn’t worked out as well as Brian Cashman had hoped.

In eight starts, Montas is 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA and he has struggled to find the comfort zone that he had during his time in Oakland. He was expected to be a key piece of the Yankees’ starting rotation, especially after they dealt Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader.

The loss of Montas for any period of time would still hurt the Yankees, even with his struggles, but it would be made easier by the return of Luis Severino. The righty is scheduled to make his return on Wednesday with the Pittsburgh Pirates in town.

The return of Severino would at least give the Yankees another potential starter to fill the void left by Montas.

For more New York Yankees news, turn to AMNY.com

New York did get a welcomed return on Sunday in the form of Anthony Rizzo. The Yankees infielder returned after a stint on the IL due to headaches from an epidural injection in his lower back.

Rizzo batted second for the Yankees and was back at first base after New York used several fill-ins while he was out.