Precious Achiuwa injury: Knicks’ forward out at least 2-4 weeks

Oct 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) grabs a rebound against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Knicks fans were hoping not to have to deal with injury news this early, but just two days before the season opener, it was announced the team would be without power forward Precious Achiuwa for the next few weeks.

The key role player has suffered a strained left hamstring and will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Achiuwa suffered the injury during Friday’s preseason game against the Washington Wizards, which they lost 118-117.

Since being traded to the Knicks last season as a part of the deal that brought OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30, Achiuwa has averaged 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 49 games with the team.

The 25-year-old saw himself in a larger role on the Knicks compared to his former team, amounting to a career-high 24.2 minutes played per game. This was especially the case as New Yoork dealt with numerous injuries last season, specifically at their center position, as center Mitchell Robinson only played in 31 regular-season games and missed a portion of the playoffs.

Achiuwa had an impressive showing in the preseason, putting up 20 points and 16 rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets. He also had two three-pointers in that game, which is an aspect Achiuwa has been working on. He’s been expanding his offensive game, lingering more around the 3-point line to shoot in hopes of becoming more of a stretch big. The power forward is able to act as a center as well, measuring 6-foot-8 with a wingspan over 7 feet.

This injury will undoubtedly impact this team, which now lacks in size without their big off the bench. Center Jericho Sims will likely receive more minutes in the next few weeks, and possibly even rookie center Ariel Hukporti, but it still leaves an area of concern for this Knicks team, which is still without a true power forward.

