Predicting Yankees’ 2024 postseason roster: Who makes the cut?

Sep 17, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners with designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

After missing the playoffs last year, the New York Yankees seem poised to make a run at their 28th world championship this season. With the regular season quickly coming to a close, the Bronx Bombers will soon have to select the 26 members of their postseason roster.

With their roster currently at 28 due to the roster expansion that occurs every September, it means that some players won’t make the roster. So here is what the roster for the Yankees this postseason could

potentially look like.

Pitchers (13): Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, Luke Weaver, Clay Holmes, Ian Hamilton, Tommy Kahnle, Jake Cousins, Nestor Cortes, Tim Hill, Scott Effross, Marcus Stroman.

If the Yankees are able to win the division, they will be able to line up their rotation essentially any way they’d like due to the long layoff between the regular and postseason. The Yankees will likely use Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon as the Games 1 and 2 starters. Game 3 will likely go to Luis Gil before returning to Cole and Rodon for a potential Games 4 and 5.

In the bullpen, Luke Weaver has won the closer job, in fact he could break out even more in the postseason. It will be interesting to see how Clay Holmes is used after struggling much of the back half of the season. Cousins, Kahnle, Hamilton, and even Effross could find themselves in big spots in games as well.

Both Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman have made appearances out of the bullpen in the last few weeks, which makes their inclusion there make sense.

Catchers (2): Jose Trevino, Austin Wells.

Infielders (6): Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm, Jon Berti, Oswaldo Cabrera

Outfielders (4): Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Jasson Dominguez, Alex Verdugo

Designated Hitter (1): Giancarlo Stanton

The hope is that the Yankees will stay healthy heading into the postseason. And if they do, this will be the position players they go with. The real surprise is the exclusion of Trent Grisham. But with the loss of DJ LeMahieu, Cabrera will be needed on the active roster to back up that position if something happens to Rizzo.

As always, Aaron Judge will be the main factor for the Yankees, as he has failed to produce in the last number of postseason appearances for the Yankees.

As of Sept. 18, the Yankees’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot is one, eight to clinch a division title, and nine to clinch the No. 1 seed in the American League.

For more on the Yankees, visit AMNY.com