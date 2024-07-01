Rangers add versatility, acquire Reilly Smith from Penguins

Apr 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Reilly Smith (19) skates against the New York Rangers during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

On the first day of free agency, the New York Rangers went the trade route, acquiring forward Reilly Smith from the Pittsburgh Penguins for a conditional fifth-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 draft.

The 33-year-old adds a versatile option to any of New York’s top three lines as he is capable of playing a defensive style of play but can also put the puck in the back of the net.

From 2013-2023 with the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights, Smith averaged 20 goals per season. He was unable to put it all together for his lone season in Pittsburgh, though, as he scored 13 times in 76 games. However, he recorded his 500th career point and appeared in his 800th career game last season.

One of Smith’s calling cards is his stout shorthanded play. His 13 goals while down a man ranks sixth in the NHL season since 2016-17.

The Mimico, Ontario native was an integral part of the Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup-winning team two years ago when he recorded 26 goals. He brings an abundance of playoff experience with 79 points (26G, 53A) in 106 career postseason games.

