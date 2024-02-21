Rangers in the Book: Where the value is for New York in race for Stanley Cup

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) speaks to the referee during a face off in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

After a miraculous comeback victory on Sunday at Metlife Stadium and a convincing 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars Tuesday, the Rangers are now on an eight-game win streak dating back to before the All-Star break.

The Blueshirts current win streak is the team’s longest since the 2015-16 season and has been sparked by stellar offensive play. The Rangers are averaging over four goals per game during this heater and have opened up a six-point lead for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

That being said, the futures market for the Rangers has been on fire, with New York now being heavily favored to win their division. While you may not find value in the Blueshirts being -165 to take the Metro, capitalizing on the potential of this team and seeing the momentum they have been building before the end of the season would be wise.

The Rangers are tied for the second-most points in the Eastern Conference, only a point behind the Florida Panthers for the most. Yet, the Blueshirts have the fourth-best odds at +500 to win the Eastern Conference.

While it may seem like a bit of an overreaction to start placing futures on the Rangers during this win streak, this may be the best value you can find for the rest of the season. With less than 30 games remaining, the separation in the standings is starting to become apparent and the value will only diminish from here.

A +500 ticket entering the race for Lord Stanley allows hedging and guaranteeing profit as the playoffs progress. When looking at the Florida Panthers Eastern Conference victory last year, they were a team that got hot at the right time behind stellar goalie play and an offense that could prevail in clutch moments.

This year, the Rangers have two goalies that have shown they are up for the task between Jonathan Quick and Igor Shesterkin. The offense has shown an affinity for showing up in clutch moments, going 8-3 in OT/shootouts this season. While no season will be the same and there is still a long way to go before the Blue Shirts are even worried about the playoffs, capitalizing on value now could be the key to profit in May and June.

Considering the Rangers have the sixth-best odds to win the Stanley Cup at +1000 it may be worth looking into this market too as the Rangers making a deep run into the playoffs looks more and more likely.

While you certainly would have had better odds on these futures before the Rangers eight-game win streak, if New York continues at this current pace and puts distance between themselves and second place in the division, the odds are only going to go down and value will diminish. If you believe this Rangers team is serious, start placing your bets now.

