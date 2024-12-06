Rangers trade Jacob Trouba to Ducks, end long-standing saga

May 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) controls the puck against the Florida Panthers during the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have traded captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks for a fourth-round draft pick and defenseman Urho Vaakanainen. Most importantly, in the trade, the Ducks are taking on the entire $8 million annual salary of Trouba, creating much-needed cap space to attempt to retain many of their young stars, including Igor Shesterkin.

Trouba’s Rangers tenure began when he was acquired prior to the 2019 draft and was named team captain prior to the start of the 2022-23 NHL season. In 364 games with the Rangers, he recorded 31 goals and 105 assists for 136 points.

Trouba’s name has long been a topic of trade discussion dating back to this past summer. However, a combination of Trouba’s no-move clause and his wife’s residency in a New York hospital made it difficult to move the 30-year-old defenseman. In the midst of their struggles during the early portions of the 2024-25 season, the Rangers removed Trouba from their lineup on Friday, which led to his ultimate departure to Anaheim.

The Rangers will slot Victor Mancini into the spot previously occupied by Trouba. Mancini was called up earlier Friday and made his return to the lineup against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Mancini had previously played 10 times with the Rangers, most recently in their Nov. 23 game in Edmonton.

Trouba marks the third consecutive captain the Rangers have traded. Ryan Callahan and Ryan McDonagh were both traded to the Lightning in separate trades: Callahan in 2014 and McDonaugh in 2018. Before Callahan, the Rangers captain was Chris Drury, the current Rangers general manager, who facilitated the trade that sent Trouba to Anaheim.

The Rangers will now have an estimated $27 million in deadline cap space, which is plenty of room to make moves to solidify their roster ahead of the season’s final stretch.

