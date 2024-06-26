Rebrand NY brings in numerous athletes for exciting pre-2024 NBA Draft event

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

On Tuesday, Rebrand NY hosted the 2024 NBA Draft Capsule Experience. It took place at NYC’s Classic Car Club in partnership with Nespresso and featured many athletes.

Former NBA players Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles, hosts of the Knuckleheads podcast from The Players’ Tribune, led discussions. Knuckleheads is just one example of the many podcasts that athletes have started.

“Athletes can tell their own stories, instead of other people who don’t really know them telling their story,” Miles said.

Many athletes who are still playing have their own podcasts. One example is The Roommates podcast which is hosted by Knicks players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. Even Lebron James and J.J. Redick had a brief podcast discussing basketball in-depth. The prevalence of athletes in the media is real and it appears it is here to stay.

UConn guard Stephon Castle was a guest. Castle is projected to be a top-10 pick in this year’s NBA draft.

He was asked some fun and lighthearted questions by Richardson and Miles. When asked about who will win March Madness next year, he expressed a belief that UConn can repeat for the third consecutive season next year. He also said that he is excited to play against Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant in the NBA, among others.

NBA free agent guard John Wall was brought on next. Wall discussed various facets of basketball with the former NBA players. He credited assistant coach Sam Cassell for helping him control his pace better, a crucial skill for Wall as he has always been an incredibly fast player.

He also went into the important role his mother played in his life and how special it was to watch teammate Bradley Beal grow. Wall does not have his own podcast but has been on numerous shows run by his fellow athletes before.

“We can bring the older and the younger guys together,” Wall, a five-time All-Star, said. “We can bring them all together to talk and connect to tell our stories and ask questions.”

The event also featured NBA legend Kevin Garnett‘s KG Certified podcast. Garnett, Kendrick Perkins and the Knuckleheads hosts went in-depth on the state of the NBA through candid conversations.

The event featured delectable foods and drinks, impressive antique cars, and even a live DJ. It was a major success and has corroborated the idea of athletes growing more and more in the media landscape. Next up is the NBA draft, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday.

