Olympics 2024: American swimmer Regan Smith picks up 2nd silver of Games in 200m butterfly

Aug 1, 2024; Nanterre, France; Regan Smith (USA) in the women’s 200-meter butterfly final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

American swimmer Regan Smith won her second silver medal of the 2024 Summer Olympics on Thursday, narrowly missing out on gold to 17-year-old Canadian phenom, Summer McIntosh, by 0.81 seconds.

Smith finished the race with a time of 2:03.84, which narrowly set a personal best that she set at the 2023 Sun Devil Open.

The 22-year-old Minnesota native is competing at her second Olympic Games. She took home a silver and a bronze three years ago in Tokyo.

In Paris, she started the Summer Games with a silver in the 100m backstroke on Tuesday. She finished just 0.33 seconds behind Australia’s Kaylee McKeown, who set an Olympic record with a time of 57.33. Alongside fellow American Katharine Berkoff, Smith was a part of history as the United States won its 3,000th Olympic medal.

Her Olympics are not over, either. She is competing in the women’s 200m backstroke.

For McIntosh, this is her third medal of the 2024 Games. She won gold in the 400m individual medley and silver in the 400m freestyle. She is the first Canadian swimmer ever to win multiple Olympic gold medals.

China’s Zhang Yufei won bronze.

For more on Regan Smith and the Olympics, visit AMNY.com