BREAKING: Robert Saleh fired as Jets head coach following poor start, sources say

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh walks on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh — a stunning development just five games into the 2024 campaign, according to reports.

Saleh, who had been Jets head coach since 2021, was let go two days after Gang Green’s disappointing a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London — a game in which star quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Saleh’s dismissal.

The Jets, who had high expectations this season with Rodgers back under center following his 2023 season-ending injury, have announced that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season/ Ulbrich has led one of the league’s top defenses over the last number of years.

Saleh’s tenure with the Jets ends with a 20-36 record, and a .357 win percentage. The Jets have not made the playoffs since 2011.

This is a developing story; check with amNY.com later for further updates.