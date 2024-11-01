NYC MARATHON | Sharon Lokedi on training physically and mentally for running — and winning — a marathon

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

It’s not often that a runner making a TCS New York City Marathon, presented by New York Road Runners, debut wins the whole thing, but Sharon Lokedi isn’t an ordinary runner.

Lodeki started running as a young girl in Kenya, having competed on a high school level. In college, her running career really began to take off.

“My competitive journey really took off in college at the University of Kansas, where I was able to compete at a higher level and won the NCAA 10,000-meter championship,” said Lokedi. “That experience and the support I’ve had from Under Armour, since becoming part of their Mission Run team in 2019, have allowed me to pursue running professionally and work toward new goals.”

Under the wing of the Under Armour Mission Run team, Lokedi’s running career continued to get legs. She has podiumed at the last three out of four races since 2022, including at the Boston and Chicago marathons.

When it comes to training for a big race like the TCS New York City Marathon, Lokedi spends time training in higher altitudes to fully prepare her body for the trials and tribulations of running 26.2 miles.

“Training for the NYC Marathon requires such a commitment, both mentally and physically. I spend a lot of time at altitude, training in Flagstaff and Kenya, where I focus on both endurance and speed. Long runs, speed work, and strength training are key parts of my routine, but so is mental preparation,” said Lokedi. “Under Armour’s Velociti Elite racing shoes have become crucial to my training. I know I can rely on them for comfort and performance over those long miles, and that gives me confidence as I push myself harder each day.”

On top of the physical demands of running a long race, Lokedi takes the time to make sure she is mentally ready to take on a marathon-sized race.

“There are definitely mental challenges in a marathon, especially around those later miles when your body wants to give up, and it’s easy to doubt if you can make it to the finish line. I remind myself that I’ve trained for this moment and have overcome difficult situations in both training and past races,” said Lokedi. “During races, I focus on my breathing and the rhythm of my strides, and I try to stay mentally present and focused on the mile I’m in. Having trained so much in both Kenya and Flagstaff, where the terrain and altitude really push you, I know how to lean into my training and my gear to support me through the toughest parts.”

With all of this hard work, training and determination under her belt, Lokedi put it all to good use by winning the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on her first go at the race.

“Winning the 2022 NYC Marathon was truly a dream come true. Crossing that finish line in Central Park, in my marathon debut, was an unforgettable moment that took so much dedication and resilience to achieve. I remember the difficult conditions and the competitive field, so to come out on top was a huge accomplishment,” said Lokedi.

Lokedi will be competing again in the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 3. Lokedi recognizes that having won the race can put pressure on you to do well again, but she takes it in stride, leaning on her gear to help push her forward and the pressure as motivation.

“There’s always a bit of pressure after a big win, especially with the expectations that come from being a champion, but I use that as motivation. Each race is a chance to build on my experiences, learn, and strive for personal excellence, not just a title. My focus for the 2024 marathon is on running my best and being well-prepared, and my Under Armour gear plays a big role in helping me feel ready,” said Lokedi.

To those who are just getting started in running seriously, Lokedi says it’s all about consistency.

“Consistency is key. If you’re starting out, build a foundation with steady, easy runs, and give your body time to adapt. It’s also important to celebrate the small victories and be patient with yourself,” said Lokedi. “Running isn’t just about speed; it’s about progress, both physically and mentally. I also recommend finding gear that fits well and supports you. I know that Under Armour has played a big role in helping me feel comfortable and capable, and they have amazing options for runners at every level. Above all, enjoy the journey and find joy in the process.”