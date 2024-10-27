Shohei Ohtani injury: Dodgers’ superstar expected to play Game 3 vs. Yankees

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts at second base after an apparent injury in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is expected to play in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

“He’s in a great spot,” Roberts texted Karl Ravech of ESPN on Sunday. “He’s playing tomorrow.”

Ohtani suffered a shoulder injury during the seventh inning of Game 2 on Saturday night when he was attempting to steal second base. Sliding feet-first into the bag, he planted his left hand awkwardly and remained down in the dirt for several moments before being escorted off the field by a team trainer.

Following the game — a 4-2 Dodgers victory to take a 2-0 World Series lead — Roberts revealed that Ohtani had suffered a partially dislocated shoulder. He also added at the time, however, that he expected the lefty to be in the lineup for Game 3 and beyond.

The update eases any sort of anxiety that the Dodgers would potentially be moving forward without not only their best player but the best player in baseball.

The 30-year-old put together a historic first year with the Dodgers, becoming the first player in MLB history to record a 50/50 season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases. In what has been his postseason debut following six seasons with the Angels, Ohtani is batting .260 with an .863 OPS, three home runs, and 10 RBI.

First pitch Game 3 from Yankee Stadium, which will be delivered by Clarke Schmidt to Ohtani, is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.

