Source: Steve Cohen, Mets to sign agreement for majority ownership Monday, still needs MLB owner approval in November

Steve Cohen and the Wilpon family are expected to sign an agreement transferring majority ownership of the New York Mets to the hedge-fund billionaire on Monday, a source told amNewYork Metro on Sunday night.

It’s a major hurdle that is set to be cleared in the 64-year-old’s pursuit of 80% of the MLB club, just seven months after his original bid for the team fell through.

That means if 23 of 29 MLB team owners approve Cohen’s takeover during their scheduled meeting in November, he will assume control of the club immediately then.

A source originally informed amNewYork Metro last week that negotiations between Cohen — valued at $14.6 billion — and the Mets were successful.

Meanwhile, the group led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were reported to have been trying to improve their “last-ditch” offer to buy the Mets, according to the New York Post.

Obviously, such a potential development would mean Rodriguez and Lopez’s chase for the Mets would officially be considered dead.

Cohen’s offer has been reported to be at $2.35 billion for the Mets.

The Wilpon family has been the majority owner of the franchise since 2002, but they are expected to retain a 5% share of the team.

Following a loss on Sunday afternoon to the Toronto Blue Jays, the Mets are five games under .500 and 2.5 games out of the final National League playoff spot with 13 games remaining.