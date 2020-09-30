Special Olympics New York celebrates 50 years with new campaign highlighting sponsorship disparities

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Special Olympics New York is celebrating an important milestone with a new ad campaign featuring young athletes from throughout the state.

This year, Special Olympics New York is celebrating 50 years since it was originally founded. To celebrate this milestone, the organization is launching a new campaign titled “Your Brand Here.”

The campaign challenges brands on why they are quick to support elite athletes or those playing more popular sports but won’t support or recognize the Special Olympics. The “Your Brand Here” ad features three Special Olympic athletes from New York in a similar way that is often seen in ads for brands such as Nike or Gatorade, but this time the notable sponsor logos and products that would be in these ads are taken away to illustrate the disparity in support.

The new ad features Genesis Duran, an 11th grade student from Washington Heights and is a five-time gold medalist in soccer and basketball and the only girl on her all-male sports teams, which Duran credits as helping her become confident and competitive. She hopes to go to college and study architecture so that she can build houses for her family back in the Dominican Republic.

The ad also features Albany resident Izzy Brinkerhoff, a middle school student who has won 10 gold medals for gymnastics, bar, floor and vault, and Sayville, Long Island resident Daniel Fletcher, who has won 200+ gold, silver, and bronze medals in a number of sports including powerlifting, bowling, floor hockey, softball, bocce, equestrian, and athletics (track & field).

For more information about the Special Olympics, visit www.specialolympics-ny.org. Check out the new campaign video below: