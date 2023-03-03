Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

The Nets are still looking for their first win following the NBA All-Star break and they’re hoping to snap a four-game skid in the process when they face the Boston Celtics on Friday at TD Garden. To say the Celtics have owned the Nets recently would be an understatement going into this game as they’ve won every game against Brooklyn this season.

If you live in Massachusetts, make sure you take advantage of our exclusive sign-up deals before sportsbooks launch in just a few weeks.

FanDuel Sportsbook Massachusetts 21+ and present in Massachusetts. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS $100

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Brooklyn Nets (34-28) @ Boston Celtics (45-18)

Game Details:

Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes Time: Friday, March 3rd at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, March 3rd at 7:30 p.m. ET Channel: YES Network/ESPN

Betting odds:

Spread: BOS -11

BOS -11 Over/Under: 22.75

22.75 Moneyline: BOS (-590), BRK (+440)

Matchup:

The Nets will have their hands full if they hope to try and turn their fortunes around against a Celtics squad that has gotten the best of them time and time again. Jayson Tatum is coming off a 41-point performance in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Bosston’s last outing.

The Celtics are 28-13 in games against Eastern Conference opponents this season and the last time the Nets took a trip up to Boston, they were dominated in a 139-96 loss on Feb. 2. Tatum had a big game that night as well, putting up 31 points.

None of that bodes well for the Nets, who have struggled defensively since they returned from the break. The Nets have allowed 30 or more points in 12 of the last 16 quarters they played and have given up 27-plus points in 15 of the last 16 quarters.

The Nets have also struggled to defend shots from beyond the arc, which could prove disastrous considering the Celtics are a dangerous three-point shooting team.

Tatum is scoring 30.3 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Celtics. Derrick White is averaging 16.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Spencer Dinwiddie averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Cam Thomas is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For more Nets coverage, visit amNY.com and our affiliate site at TheBrooklynGame.com