MLB Daily Dish: Best Bets for June 16th

We went 6-0 last night and are now 21-5 in our MLB bets this week, so we’ll look to keep that going.

MLB Best Bets for June 16

Oakland Athletics (21-43) @ Boston Red Sox (34-29), 1:35 p.m. ET

BOS Starting Pitcher: Rich Hill (2-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 7.3 K/9)

Rich Hill (2-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 7.3 K/9) OAK Starting Pitcher: Paul Blackburn (5-2, 2.31 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.38 K/9)

Paul Blackburn (5-2, 2.31 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 6.38 K/9) Last 10: BOS is 8-2 in their last 10 games. OAK is 1-9 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 8-2 in their last 10 games. OAK is 1-9 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BOS is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. OAK is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. OAK is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BOS averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 2.7 runs scored.

BOS averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 2.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BOS allowed 2.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 6.7 runs.

BOS allowed 2.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 6.7 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Baltimore Orioles (27-37) @ Toronto Blue Jays (37-25), 3:07 p.m. ET

TOR Starting Pitcher: Kevin Gausman (5-5, 2.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 9.81 K/9)

Kevin Gausman (5-5, 2.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 9.81 K/9) BAL Starting Pitcher: Tyler Wells (3-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 5.53 K/9)

Tyler Wells (3-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 5.53 K/9) Last 10: TOR is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

TOR is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BAL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: TOR is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. BAL is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

TOR is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. BAL is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: TOR averaged 6.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. BAL averaged 5.1 runs scored.

TOR averaged 6.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. BAL averaged 5.1 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TOR allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 5.9 runs.

TOR allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 5.9 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Philadelphia Phillies (32-31) @ Washington Nationals (23-42), 7:05 p.m. ET

WSH Starting Pitcher: Patrick Corbin (3-8, 6.65 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 7.46 K/9)

Patrick Corbin (3-8, 6.65 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 7.46 K/9) PHI Starting Pitcher: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 10.66 K/9)

Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 10.66 K/9) Last 10: WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games. PHI is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games. PHI is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: WSH is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: WSH averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 5.7 runs scored.

WSH averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 5.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: WSH allowed 6.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.4 runs.

WSH allowed 6.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4.4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Texas Rangers (29-35) @ Detroit Tigers (24-38), 7:10 p.m. ET

DET Starting Pitcher: Beau Brieske (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 5.85 K/9)

Beau Brieske (1-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 5.85 K/9) TEX Starting Pitcher: Martin Pérez (4-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.1 WHIP, 7.26 K/9)

Martin Pérez (4-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.1 WHIP, 7.26 K/9) Last 10: DET is 3-7 in their last 10 games. TEX is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

DET is 3-7 in their last 10 games. TEX is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: DET is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

DET is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: DET averaged 2.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.6 runs scored.

DET averaged 2.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.6 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: DET allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 5.8 runs

DET allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 5.8 runs MLB Best Bet:

