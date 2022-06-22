MLB Daily Dish: Best Bets for June 22nd

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we give you our MLB best bets for the day.

After going 34-16-1 last week in our MLB bets, we got off to a strong start this week, going 7-1 on Monday night. However, Tuesday was a rough one, catching some bad breaks in a few places, which has led to a 9-8 record through two days. Sometimes the breaks just don’t go your way, but we’ll look to get back on track tonight

Reducing our number of games bet has enabled us to focus just on the games that are really standing out as strong values or most likely parlays, so we’ll look to keep that going this week.

MLB Best Bets for June 22

Arizona Diamondbacks (32-38) @ San Diego Padres (43-27), 4:10 p.m. ET

SD Starting Pitcher: Mike Clevinger (1-0, 3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10.42 K/9)

Mike Clevinger (1-0, 3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10.42 K/9) ARI Starting Pitcher: Madison Bumgarner (3-6, 3.46 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 6.14 K/9)

Madison Bumgarner (3-6, 3.46 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 6.14 K/9) Last 10: SD is 6-4 in their last 10 games. ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

SD is 6-4 in their last 10 games. ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SD is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. ARI is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

SD is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. ARI is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SD averaged 6.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 4.5 runs scored.

SD averaged 6.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 4.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SD allowed 4.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 4 runs.

SD allowed 4.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Washington Nationals (24-46) @ Baltimore Orioles (30-38), 7:05 p.m. ET

BAL Starting Pitcher: Tyler Wells (4-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 5.43 K/9)

Tyler Wells (4-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 5.43 K/9) WSH Starting Pitcher: Patrick Corbin (3-9, 6.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 7.36 K/9)

Patrick Corbin (3-9, 6.59 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 7.36 K/9) Last 10: BAL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. WSH is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. WSH is 2-8 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 4.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.6 runs scored.

BAL averaged 4.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.6 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 5.9 runs.

BAL allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 5.9 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Detroit Tigers (26-42) @ Boston Red Sox (38-31), 7:10 p.m. ET

BOS Starting Pitcher: Michael Wacha (5-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 6.22 K/9)

Michael Wacha (5-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 6.22 K/9) DET Starting Pitcher: Tarik Skubal (5-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 9.52 K/9)

Tarik Skubal (5-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 9.52 K/9) Last 10: BOS is 7-3 in their last 10 games. DET is 2-8 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 7-3 in their last 10 games. DET is 2-8 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BOS is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. DET is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. DET is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BOS averaged 5.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. DET averaged 3.4 runs scored.

BOS averaged 5.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. DET averaged 3.4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BOS allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 6.3 runs.

BOS allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 6.3 runs. MLB Best Bet:

New York Yankees (50-18) @ Tampa Bay Rays (37-31), 7:10 p.m. ET

TB Starting Pitcher: Shane Baz (0-1, 5.4 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 9.72 K/9)

Shane Baz (0-1, 5.4 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 9.72 K/9) NYY Starting Pitcher: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.73 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 6.94 K/9)

Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.73 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 6.94 K/9) Last 10: TB is 3-7 in their last 10 games. NYY is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

TB is 3-7 in their last 10 games. NYY is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: TB is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

TB is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: TB averaged 3 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 6.7 runs scored.

TB averaged 3 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 6.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TB allowed 3.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 2.8 runs.

TB allowed 3.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 2.8 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Seattle Mariners (30-39) @ Oakland Athletics (23-46), 9:40 p.m. ET

OAK Starting Pitcher: Paul Blackburn (6-2, 2.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 6.4 K/9)

Paul Blackburn (6-2, 2.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 6.4 K/9) SEA Starting Pitcher: George Kirby (1-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 8.58 K/9)

George Kirby (1-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 8.58 K/9) Last 10: OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SEA is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games. SEA is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: OAK is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. SEA is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

OAK is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. SEA is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: OAK averaged 2.8 total runs in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 2.6 total runs in their last 10 games.

OAK averaged 2.8 total runs in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 2.6 total runs in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: OAK allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 2.8 runs.

OAK allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 2.8 runs. MLB Best Bet:

