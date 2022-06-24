MLB odds and best bets for June 24th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we give you our MLB best bets for the day.

Below you’ll find the games we think give you the best chance at betting wins for the day. We’ll show you the starting pitcher matchups, recent performance trends for both teams, and then provide our betting insight for that game.

After going 34-16-1 last week in our MLB bets, we’re off to another solid performance halfway through this week, so we’ll look to keep building on our recent run of success.

MLB Best Bets for June 24

New York Mets (45-26) @ Miami Marlins (32-36), 6:40 p.m. ET

MIA Starting Pitcher: Sandy Alcantara (7-2, 1.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 8.15 K/9)

MIA allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Houston Astros (43-26) @ New York Yankees (52-18), 7:05 p.m. ET

NYY Starting Pitcher: Luis Severino (4-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 10.91 K/9)

NYY allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 3.9 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Boston Red Sox (39-31) @ Cleveland Guardians (36-29), 7:10 p.m. ET

CLE allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 3.4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Los Angeles Dodgers (43-25) @ Atlanta Braves (41-30), 7:20 p.m. ET

ATL allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 2.5 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Toronto Blue Jays (39-30) @ Milwaukee Brewers (40-32), 8:10 p.m. ET

MIL allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 6.8 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Oakland Athletics (23-48) @Kansas City Royals (25-43), 8:10 p.m. ET

KC allowed 4.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 5.1 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Seattle Mariners (32-39) @ Los Angeles Angels (34-38), 9:38 p.m. ET

LAA allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 2.4 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Staff Best Bets:

