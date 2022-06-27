MLB odds and best bets for June 27th

Welcome to the Daily Dish, where we give you our MLB best bets for the day.

Below you’ll find the games we think give you the best chance at betting wins for the day. We’ll show you the starting pitcher matchups, recent performance trends for both teams, and then provide our betting insight for that game.

We had another good week in our MLB bets last week, despite a poor Sunday, going 28-20 and ranking 1st in Tallysight’s competition for average winnings. Over the last two weeks, we’ve gone 62-36-1, so we’ll look to keep that hot streak going.

MLB Best Bets for June 27

Oakland Athletics (25-49) @ New York Yankees (53-20), 7:05 p.m. ET

NYY Starting Pitcher: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.98 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 6.64 K/9)

Paul Blackburn (6-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 6.54 K/9)

Last 10: NYY is 6-4 in their last 10 games. OAK is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: NYY is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. OAK is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: NYY averaged 5.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 2.7 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYY allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 4.2 runs.

NYY allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 4.2 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-43) @ Washington Nationals (27-48), 7:05 p.m. ET

WSH Starting Pitcher: Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 7.21 K/9)

Miguel Yajure (1-0, 11.32 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 3.48 K/9)

Last 10: WSH is 4-6 in their last 10 games. PIT is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: WSH is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. PIT is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: WSH averaged 3.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. PIT averaged 5.1 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: WSH allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 4.9 runs

WSH allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 4.9 runs MLB Best Bet:

Miami Marlins (33-38) @ St. Louis Cardinals (41-34), 7:45 p.m. ET

STL Starting Pitcher: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.32 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 7.18 K/9)

Pablo López (5-3, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 9.04 K/9)

Last 10: STL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. MIA is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: STL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: STL averaged 4.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 4 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: STL allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4.7 runs.

STL allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 4.7 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Texas Rangers (34-37) @ Kansas City Royals (26-45), 8:10 p.m. ET

KC Starting Pitcher: Kris Bubic (1-4, 7.41 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 8.21 K/9)

Martin Pérez (5-2, 1.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 7.32 K/9)

Last 10: KC is 6-4 in their last 10 games. TEX is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: KC is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. TEX is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: KC averaged 4.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.1 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: KC allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 4.3 runs.

KC allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 4.3 runs. MLB Best Bet:

Chicago White Sox (34-37) @ Los Angeles Angels (34-40), 9:38 p.m. ET

LAA Starting Pitcher: Noah Syndergaard (4-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 6.17 K/9)

Lucas Giolito (4-4, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 10.8 K/9)

Last 10: LAA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – O/U: LAA is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. CHW is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

Last 10 – Score: LAA averaged 3.8 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 4 runs scored.

Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAA allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 5.6 runs.

LAA allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 5.6 runs. MLB Best Bet:

