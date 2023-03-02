Buffalo Sabres vs Boston Bruins: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

It’s an Atlantic Division showdown between a surging Boston Bruins squad and a Buffalo Sabres team that is looking to bounce back after a loss to Columbus. It will be a tough task for the Sabres, who have to play a Bruins team that has won eight straight games.

Buffalo Sabres (31-24-4) @ Boston Bruins (47-8-5)

Game Details:

Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes Time: Thursday, March 2nd at 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 2nd at 7:00 p.m. ET Channel: ESPN+

Betting odds:

Spread: BOS -1.5

BOS -1.5 Over/Under: 6.5

6.5 Moneyline: BOS (-285), BUF (+230)

Matchup:

The Bruins are the favourite coming into Thursday’s game with the Sabres for a very good reason. They’re currently the best team in the NHL with 99 points in the standings and have won eight straight games.

Boston has found a way to win in just about every imaginable fashion during their eight-game winning streak and bring a 10-4-3 record into their meeting with Buffalo. They defeated the Sabres in their last meeting, 3-1, and they’ve averaged three goals a game against the Sabres this season, while surrendering 2.50 goals against in the previous two games with Buffalo.

Forwards Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno aren’t expected to play against the Sabres as both are dealing with injuries, but the Bruins have been getting plenty of offensive production out of David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha. Pastrnak has a team-leading 42 goals and 80 points this season and Zacha has six goals and two assists in his last 10 games.

Boston will also have the benefit of having Linus Ulmark back in net fresh off a 54-save effort, which set a new single-game franchise record.

The Sabres have found plenty of success on the road this year and their hoping they can continue their 19-8-2 run away from KeyBank Arena. Buffalo has been 5-4-0 in their last nine games since the NHL All-Star break.

Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson, son of Bridgeport Islanders head coach Brent Thompson, are both in the middle of a seven-game point streak Thompson has 41 goals this season and became the quickest Sabres player to hit the 80 point mark since the 1992-93 season.

Dylan Cozens has nine points (six goals, three assists) over his last 10 games.

Of the handful of losses that the Bruins have suffered at home, the Sabres have been one of the few teams to walk out of TD Garden with a win. They defeated the Bruins 4-3 in overtime on New Year’s Eve.

