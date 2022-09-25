Top player props for Giants vs Cowboys on Monday Night Football

The New York Giants will look to keep their undefeated season going when they take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. While some will have interest in the game as fans or fantasy managers, we’ve identified a few player props that we think could provide some monetary wins regardless of who you’re rooting for.

Most of the sportsbooks will now allow you to bet on player props which are things like how many rushing or receiving yards a player will get, whether or not they’ll score a touchdown, how many catches they’ll have, and so many others. The possibilities are endless, which can make it both fun and profitable.

Below are my favorite NFL player prop bets for Monday Night Football in Week 3.

Giants vs Cowboys Monday Night Football Player Props

Dallas ran the ball on 46% of their plays in Cooper Rush’s first start last week. Ezekiel Elliott handled 15 of those, while Tony Pollard had just nine. It would seem likely that the Cowboys would attack New York on the ground on Monday, especially with stud defensive tackle Leonard Williams out with a knee injury. That makes me think Elliott over 58.5 rushing yards is a pretty good bet given the depleted New York front and the amount of usage he should see.

However, this line for CeeDee Lamb receptions is too low. Lamb is an elite talent, and Rush did not look bad as a starter last week. He’s competent enough to keep the chains moving, and Lamb is good enough to get open against this Giants secondary, so the over on 4.5 receptions seems like a good bet.

There are also two options we want to attack on the Giants’ side of the ball. The first is Saquon Barkley, but we want to look at him going over 23.5 receiving yards. This Dallas team has a really strong pass rush, and this Giants offensive line has struggled to protect Daniel Jones. Head coach Brian Daboll knows that and will likely scheme quick passing game usage for Barkley to offset the rush of players like Micah Parsons. I expect Barkley to be a big factor in the receiving game here.

The Richie James anytime touchdown scorer pick is just a little fun. James has been on the field for 56% of New York’s snaps. He’s second on the team with 23.7% of the total targets. If New York is going to need to pass, I think we could see a decent amount of Richie James, so a small bet on him to score could return a nice profit.

