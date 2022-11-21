2022 World Cup: November 22nd schedule, best bets, how to watch

World Cup action continues on Tuesday with four games from groups C and D, including last year’s champion, France, and one of this year’s betting favorites, Argentina. We have the full schedule for the day, as well as breakdowns and our best bet for each match.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Date: Tuesday, November 22nd

Tuesday, November 22nd Time: 5 a.m. ET

5 a.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Argentina Saudi Arabia 3rd FIFA Ranking 51st 2nd place in CONMEBOL Qualification Group B Winners in AFC 17 Previous World Cup Appearances 5 Champions (1978,1986) Best Finish Round of 16 (1994) -1600 Odds to make knockout stage +600

Betting Info

Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)

SPREAD: Argentina -1.5 (-185)

Argentina -1.5 (-185) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-145)

2.5 goals (-145) MONEY LINE: Argentina (-575), Saudi Arabia (+1700) Draw (+650)

Best Bet:

Argentina seems like a sure-fire winner here, so there’s really no reason to place this bet on the money line as there really isn’t a lot to be gained. I also don’t feel confident enough in Saudi Arabia scoring here, so taking Argentina -1.5 makes the most sense if you’re placing this as a standalone bet.

Denmark vs Tunisia

Date: Tuesday, November 22nd

Tuesday, November 22nd Time: 8 a.m. ET

8 a.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Denmark Tunisia 10th FIFA Ranking 30th Group F winner in UEFA Qualification Beat Mali in CAF 3rd Round 5 Previous World Cup Appearances 5 Quarterfinals (1998) Best Finish Group Stage -280 Odds to make knockout stage +300

Betting Info

Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)

SPREAD: Denmark -0.5 (-190)

Denmark -0.5 (-190) OVER/UNDER: 1.5 goals (-245)

1.5 goals (-245) MONEY LINE: Denmark (-185), Tunisia (+600) Draw (+290)

Best Bet:

I’m a big fan of Denmark’s chances to make a run in the 2022 World Cup, so I’m going to back them easily here to start off their journey. I think taking them at -0.5 (-190) to win is fine, but I would even go Denmark -1.5 (+170) if you wanted to get a little frisky.

Mexico vs Poland

Date: Tuesday, November 22nd

Tuesday, November 22nd Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Channel: FOX

Match Details

Mexico Poland 13th FIFA Ranking 26th 2nd place in CONCACAF Qualification Beat Sweden in UEFA Play-in 16 Previous World Cup Appearances 7 Quarterfinals (1970, 1986) Best Finish 3rd place (1974, 1982) -120 Odds to make knockout stage -110

Betting Info

Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)

SPREAD: Mexico -0.5 (+165)

Mexico -0.5 (+165) OVER/UNDER: 1.5 goals (-205)

1.5 goals (-205) MONEY LINE: Mexico (+170), Poland (+190) Draw (+205)

Best Bet:

This is a tough one, and I hate to bet against my ancestral roots, but I think I have to take Mexico at -0.5 (+165). I think they’re just the slightly more well-rounded team, but I wouldn’t fault you for betting on the draw either.

France vs Australia

Date: Tuesday, November 22nd

Tuesday, November 22nd Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Match Details

France Australia 4th FIFA Ranking 38th Group D winner in UEFA Qualification Beat Peru in Play-in 15 Previous World Cup Appearances 5 Champions (1998,2018) Best Finish Round of 16 (2006) -1400 Odds to make knockout stage +400

Betting Info

Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)

SPREAD: France -1.5 (-125)

France -1.5 (-125) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-140)

2.5 goals (-140) MONEY LINE: France (-380), Australia (+1100) Draw (+500)

Best Bet:

France is in a little bit of disarray after losing one of its stars in Karim Benzema. Considering they weren’t in the best form coming into the tournament, I could see this being a rough start to the 2022 World Cup for France. Not rough in that they’ll lose this match, but just that they might not be as crisp as usual. I’ll take Australia +1.5 (+100) to keep this within two goals.

