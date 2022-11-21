2022 World Cup: November 22nd schedule, best bets, how to watch

World Cup action continues on Tuesday with four games from groups C and D, including last year’s champion, France, and one of this year’s betting favorites, Argentina. We have the full schedule for the day, as well as breakdowns and our best bet for each match.
The DraftKings World Cup promo code will activate a bet $5, win $150 bonus. If you win your first $5 moneyline wager on the World Cup, you will get a $150 bonus.
States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WVCLAIM NOW
ANY GAME!CLAIM OFFER
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia
- Date: Tuesday, November 22nd
- Time: 5 a.m. ET
- Channel: FS1
Match Details
|Argentina
|Saudi Arabia
|3rd
|FIFA Ranking
|51st
|2nd place in CONMEBOL
|Qualification
|Group B Winners in AFC
|17
|Previous World Cup Appearances
|5
|Champions (1978,1986)
|Best Finish
|Round of 16 (1994)
|-1600
|Odds to make knockout stage
|+600
Betting Info
Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)
- SPREAD: Argentina -1.5 (-185)
- OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-145)
- MONEY LINE: Argentina (-575), Saudi Arabia (+1700) Draw (+650)
Best Bet:
Argentina seems like a sure-fire winner here, so there’s really no reason to place this bet on the money line as there really isn’t a lot to be gained. I also don’t feel confident enough in Saudi Arabia scoring here, so taking Argentina -1.5 makes the most sense if you’re placing this as a standalone bet.
Denmark vs Tunisia
- Date: Tuesday, November 22nd
- Time: 8 a.m. ET
- Channel: FS1
Match Details
|Denmark
|Tunisia
|10th
|FIFA Ranking
|30th
|Group F winner in UEFA
|Qualification
|Beat Mali in CAF 3rd Round
|5
|Previous World Cup Appearances
|5
|Quarterfinals (1998)
|Best Finish
|Group Stage
|-280
|Odds to make knockout stage
|+300
Betting Info
Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)
- SPREAD: Denmark -0.5 (-190)
- OVER/UNDER: 1.5 goals (-245)
- MONEY LINE: Denmark (-185), Tunisia (+600) Draw (+290)
Best Bet:
I’m a big fan of Denmark’s chances to make a run in the 2022 World Cup, so I’m going to back them easily here to start off their journey. I think taking them at -0.5 (-190) to win is fine, but I would even go Denmark -1.5 (+170) if you wanted to get a little frisky.
Mexico vs Poland
- Date: Tuesday, November 22nd
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Match Details
|Mexico
|Poland
|13th
|FIFA Ranking
|26th
|2nd place in CONCACAF
|Qualification
|Beat Sweden in UEFA Play-in
|16
|Previous World Cup Appearances
|7
|Quarterfinals (1970, 1986)
|Best Finish
|3rd place (1974, 1982)
|-120
|Odds to make knockout stage
|-110
Betting Info
Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)
- SPREAD: Mexico -0.5 (+165)
- OVER/UNDER: 1.5 goals (-205)
- MONEY LINE: Mexico (+170), Poland (+190) Draw (+205)
Best Bet:
This is a tough one, and I hate to bet against my ancestral roots, but I think I have to take Mexico at -0.5 (+165). I think they’re just the slightly more well-rounded team, but I wouldn’t fault you for betting on the draw either.
France vs Australia
- Date: Tuesday, November 22nd
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Match Details
|France
|Australia
|4th
|FIFA Ranking
|38th
|Group D winner in UEFA
|Qualification
|Beat Peru in Play-in
|15
|Previous World Cup Appearances
|5
|Champions (1998,2018)
|Best Finish
|Round of 16 (2006)
|-1400
|Odds to make knockout stage
|+400
Betting Info
Courtesy of Draftkings Sportsbook (see latest odds here)
- SPREAD: France -1.5 (-125)
- OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-140)
- MONEY LINE: France (-380), Australia (+1100) Draw (+500)
Best Bet:
France is in a little bit of disarray after losing one of its stars in Karim Benzema. Considering they weren’t in the best form coming into the tournament, I could see this being a rough start to the 2022 World Cup for France. Not rough in that they’ll lose this match, but just that they might not be as crisp as usual. I’ll take Australia +1.5 (+100) to keep this within two goals.