2022 World Cup: November 23rd schedule, best bets, how to watch

World Cup action continues on Wednesday after Tuesday began with a stunning upset as Saudi Arabia beat potential favorite Argentina 2-1. Wednesday will see two more perennial powerhouses in action in Germany and Spain, with both obviously hoping to avoid the fate that befell Lionel Messi and Argentina. We have the full schedule for the day, as well as breakdowns and our best bet for each match.

Morocco vs Croatia

Date: Wednesday, November 23rd

Wednesday, November 23rd Time: 5 a.m. ET

5 a.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Morocco Croatia 22nd FIFA Ranking 12th Beat Congo in CAF 3rd round Qualification Group H Winners in UEFA 5 Previous World Cup Appearances 5 Round of 16 (1986) Best Finish 2nd place (2018) +200 Odds to make knockout stage -200

Betting Info

SPREAD: Croatia -0.5 (-350)

Croatia -0.5 (-350) OVER/UNDER: 1.5 goals (-220 over or +175 under)

1.5 goals (-220 over or +175 under) MONEY LINE: Morocco (+275), Croatia (+115) Draw (+220)

Best Bet:

While Croatia’s run last World Cup makes them a slight favorite here, I think both of these teams are fairly solid. They’re also both relatively strong defensively while also having poor form putting the ball in the net recently. Morocco scored just eight total goals in the Africa Cup of Nations, and Croatia has been unable to score consistently recently either. As a result, I think it makes sense to go under 1.5 total goals (+175) for this one.

Germany vs Japan

Date: Wednesday, November 23rd

Wednesday, November 23rd Time: 8 a.m. ET

8 a.m. ET Channel: FS1

Match Details

Germany Japan 11th FIFA Ranking 24th Group J winner in UEFA Qualification Finish 2nd in Group B of AFC 19 Previous World Cup Appearances 6 Champions (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014) Best Finish Round of 16 (2002, 2010, 2018) -650 Odds to make knockout stage +300

Betting Info

SPREAD: Germany -1.5 (+125) Japan +1.5 (-155)

Germany -1.5 (+125) Japan +1.5 (-155) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-150 over or +120 under)

2.5 goals (-150 over or +120 under) MONEY LINE: Germany (-225), Japan (+600) Draw (+380)

Best Bet:

This might not be the powerful German team we’re used to seeing. They lost strikers Timo Werner and Marco Reus to injuries before the World Cup, and young star Florian Wirtz wasn’t able to make it back from tearing his ACL in March. As a result, I think some of the offensive firepower is dampened, so I like Japan +1.5 goals (-155) here.

Spain vs Costa Rica

Date: Wednesday, November 23rd

Wednesday, November 23rd Time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Channel: FOX

Match Details

Spain Costa Rica 7th FIFA Ranking 34th Group B Winners in UEFA Qualification Beat New Zealand in play-off 15 Previous World Cup Appearances 5 Champions (2010) Best Finish Quarterfinals (2014) -750 Odds to make knockout stage +700

Betting Info

SPREAD: Spain -2.5 (+140), Costa Rica +2.5 (-175)

Spain -2.5 (+140), Costa Rica +2.5 (-175) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-155 over or +125 under)

2.5 goals (-155 over or +125 under) MONEY LINE: Spain (-600), Costa Rica (+1700) Draw (+700)

Best Bet:

After seeing Argentina lose on Tuesday, we shouldn’t take any favorites for granted, and that’s before considering that Costa Rica played the upset darling in the 2014 World cup, winning a group that included England and Italy before falling to the Netherlands on penalties in the quarterfinals. They love to make games slow and ugly, which makes me like taking Costa Rica +1.5 goals (+155) or even under 2.5 total goals (+125) if you’re not confident that Costa Rica can make this a 1-0 game.

Belgium vs Canada

Date: Wednesday, November 23rd

Wednesday, November 23rd Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Match Details

Belgium Canada 2nd FIFA Ranking 41st Group E winner in UEFA Qualification Finished 1st in CONCACAF 13 Previous World Cup Appearances 1 3rd place (2018) Best Finish Group Stage (1986) -750 Odds to make knockout stage +275

Betting Info

SPREAD: Belgium -1.5 (+140), Canada +1.5 (-175)

Belgium -1.5 (+140), Canada +1.5 (-175) OVER/UNDER: 2.5 goals (-135 over or +110 under)

2.5 goals (-135 over or +110 under) MONEY LINE: Belgium (-195), Canada (+550) Draw (+330)

Best Bet:

This appeared to be a Belgian team of destiny a few World Cups ago, but they have yet to win the ultimate prize. Now they will be without striker Romelu Lukaku for at least the first two group-stage matches due to a hamstring injury. That could be a problem against Canada, who has Alphonso Davies healthy and has been a pretty potent offensive side. I actually think Canada might be able to pull this off, but I think the safer bet is for both teams to score a goal (+110).

