2024 Big East Tournament odds: St. John’s heating up at right time

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

St. John’s guard Daniss Jenkins reacts after making a basket against Creighton during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

What a difference a good week makes for the St. John’s men’s basketball team.

Rick Pitino’s side has won three consecutive games, headlined by an impressive 14-point, 80-66 victory over the offensively-affluent No. 15 Creighton on Feb. 25 just five days after the Nebraska school knocked off then-No. 1 UConn.

“I’m happy with how the team responded,” St. John’s guard Jordan Dingle said. “Creighton is one of the best offensive teams in the country, if not the best offensive team in the country, and they were coming off beating UConn. The odds didn’t look like they were really in our favor, but we went out there and competed hard for one another, we competed hard for our fans and got a win. I was really proud of that and I’m really confident in our group going forward.”

It has suddenly revitalized the postseason hopes of a team that seemed dead in the water just two weeks ago after it had lost eight of 10 in Big East play. The three straight wins have brought them up to a tie for sixth place in the conference, just one game behind Villanova and two behind Seton Hall in fourth.

Just two games remain in the regular season against DePaul and Georgetown before the start of the Big East Tournament on March 13.

“I think that the Big East is such a talented conference that we still have an opportunity to make it to the [NCAA] Tournament,” Dingle said. “But, even if that wasn’t a possibility, we owe it to one another, this coaching staff for trusting us to come here, and to Johnnies Nation for being so supportive to us all year, to go out fighting. There’s no sense of quit on this team, regardless of what our record is. I don’t get that sense at all. I think the fact that we still have a chance to accomplish all of the goals we came here for is even more encouraging.”

2024 Big East Tournament odds

UConn -135

Marquette +320

Creighton +470

Villanova +2200

Seton Hall +2500

St. John’s +2500

Xavier +5000

Providence +7500

Butler +10000

Georgetown +25000

DePaul +2500

Odds courtesy of FanDuel (h/t Sportsbook Review)

