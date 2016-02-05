Super Bowl 50: Sleeper candidates to earn game MVP honor

Thinking outside the box, here are a few sleeper candidates to earn game MVP.

If history is an indicator, either Cam Newton or Peyton Manning would be most likely to earn the MVP trophy for Super Bowl 50 on Sunday in Santa Clara, California. Quarterbacks have won the award in 27 of the 49 previous games, including seven of the last nine.

Thinking outside the box, here are a few sleeper candidates to earn game MVP.

BRONCOS

C.J. Anderson (RB)

He frustrated fantasy football players early in the fall, but Anderson has run well of late. Dating back to the regular season finale, he’s carried 46 times for 239 yards and two touchdowns over three games for 5.2 yards per carry.

Second sleeper: Von Miller (LB)

PANTHERS

Luke Kuechly (LB)

No player has made more tackles since Kuechly (pronounced KEEK-lee) entered the NFL in 2012. The 2013 Defensive Player of the Year has returned an interception for a touchdown in each of Carolina’s playoff games this year.

Second sleeper: Kurt Coleman (FS)