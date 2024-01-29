Super Bowl LVIII odds: 49ers open as slim favorites over dynasty-flirting Chiefs

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

The opening Super Bowl LVIII odds are out following a Conference Championship Sunday that restored the usual pecking order of things around the NFL.

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC and are looking for their third Super Bowl title during that stretch, including what could be back-to-back championships.

This is as well-rounded a Chiefs team as we’ve seen during the Patrick Mahomes era. It’s no longer just about a high-flying offense that has its usual embarrassment of riches, even if wide receivers were plagued by stone hands for most of it. Kansas City’s defense is one of the best in football in 2023-24 and they proved it once again on Sunday against a franchise that has always been known for vaunted defenses, the Baltimore Ravens.

They shut down MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and sacked him four times, holding the Ravens to just 10 points in a 17-10 triumph.

The reward is a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who tied an NFL record by overcoming the largest deficit in conference title game history (17) to stun the upstart Detroit Lions, who couldn’t quite escape from the weight of decades of futility.

Brock Purdy cemented his place as a marquee quarterback, Christian McCaffrey’s explosiveness in the second half was just a preview of what Kansas City will face, and the San Francisco defense held a poor-decision-making Lions team to just seven points in the second half.

This stage isn’t necessarily new for San Francisco, either. This is the second time they’ve played in the Super Bowl (also against Kansas City) in five years and the third time they’ve made the big game in 12 years. But a victory has eluded them, having not won a Super Bowl title in 29 years.

The track record doesn’t seem to mean much to the oddsmakers, at least at the opening of the Super Bowl LVIII odds. San Francisco is a slim favorite to win its sixth-ever Super Bowl, which would tie it for the most in NFL history with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LVIII odds: 49ers vs. Chiefs

Spread: San Francisco -1 (-108)

San Francisco -1 (-108) Over/Under: 47.5 (-112 over, -108 under)

47.5 (-112 over, -108 under) San Francisco Moneyline: -118

-118 Kansas City Moneyline: -102

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more like this Super Bowl LVIII odds piece, visit AMNY.com