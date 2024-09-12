Tennis – U.S. Open – Flushing Meadows, New York, United States – August 30, 2024 Ben Shelton of the U.S. waves to the crowd after loosing to Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. in a third round match. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An exhibition tennis event featuring four-time grand slam champion Carlos Alcaraz and American prodigy Ben Shelton will take place at Madison Square Garden this December.

The Garden Cup, which sees Alcaraz take on Shelton and US Open finalist Jessica Pegula take on compatriot Emma Navarro, will take place at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

It marks the first tennis event to take place at Madison Square Garden since the Tie Break Tens tournament took place in March 2018.

Alcaraz and Shelton suffered disappointing early exits at the US Open after entering the tournament in good form.

Alcaraz was the pre-competition favorite after winning back-to-back slams at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and winning silver at the 2024 Olympic Games but suffered a straight sets defeat against Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round.

Shelton took the US Open by storm as a 20-year-old in 2023 when he reached the last four before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, but he could not repeat the feat in 2024, bowing out in the third round after a thrilling five-setter against Frances Tiafoe.

Alcaraz and Shelton have only met once before in their professional careers, with Alcaraz winning in straight sets in Montreal in 2023.

On the other hand, Navarro and Pegula, who are both originally from New York State, both enjoyed impressive runs at the US Open, with Pegula reaching the final after eliminating World No. 1 and 2022 US Open champion Iga Swiatek. Navarro reached the semifinals after triumphing against defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round. Both players lost to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The two New York-born players are currently in the WTA Top 10 after their impressive runs at the US Open, with Pegula now at No. 3 and Navarro currently at No. 8.

Like Alcaraz and Shelton, Navarro and Pegula have only met once in their professional careers, with Pegula winning in straight sets in Miami in March 2024.

For more tennis news like this Garden Cup update, visit AMNY.com