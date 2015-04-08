Tiger Woods on a dry run at the Masters at Augusta National

Tiger Woods is winless in eight tries at Augusta since his last Masters title in 2005 but has finished in …

Tiger Woods is winless in eight tries at Augusta since his last Masters title in 2005 but has finished in the top 5 six times:

2013: 4th place at -5. Shot 70-73-70-70 for a 283 total.

2012: 40th place at +5. Shot 72-75-72-74 for a 293 total.

2011: 4th place at -10. 71-66-74-67 for a 278 total.

2010: 4th place at -11. 68-70-70-69 for a 277 total.

2009: 6th place at -8. Shot 70-72-70-68 for a 280 total.

2008: 2nd place at -5. Shot 72-71-68-72 for a 283 total.

2007: 2nd place at +3. Shot 73-74-72-72 for a 291 total.

2006: 3rd place at -4. Shot 72-71-71-70 for a 284 total.