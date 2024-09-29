Titans vs. Dolphins Week 4 Monday Night preview: Breakdown, odds, more

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) walks on the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A doubleheader to conclude Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on Monday night is led off by a matchup of two teams searching to establish their identity in the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins.

The Titans have been plagued by turnovers and the inept play of Will Levis at quarterback, who seems to come up with a more peculiar way to give the football away week in and week out.

Through three games, the second-year passer has thrown five interceptions and a league-worst three fumbles. It is the main reason why they have not scored more than 17 points in a game this season.

The lack of offensive production has become the norm in Tennessee. Not only have the Titans lost 21 of their last 27 games, but they have not scored more than 30 points in 38 straight games dating back to Jan. 2, 2022. That game, as convenience would have it, was against the Dolphins.

This has the makings of being a low-scoring affair, which is something that seemed far-fetched at the beginning of the year when talking about the Dolphins. But quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be out for a few more weeks after suffering yet another concussion, and Miami’s offense has suffered because of it.

After posting just 10 points in Week 2, the Dolphins were held to three in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. In the 24-3 loss, backup quarterback Skylar Thompson suffered a rib injury, prompting Miami to turn to Tyler Huntley to start on Monday night.

Huntley, nicknamed “Snoop,” was signed from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad last week. He appeared in 20 games (nine starts) over four seasons with the Ravens, completing 64.6% of his passes for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The hope is that he will be able to get Miami’s explosive receivers back into the fold of the offense. Through three games, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have just 13 receptions apiece.

Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Dolphins -2.5 Over/Under: 37

37 Titans spread: +114

+114 Dolphins spread: -135

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

