Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

2023 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal preview: Matchups, odds, more

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
Aoife Kane Posted on
Women's World Cup France
France’s Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

And then there were eight.

As giants fell, legends retired, and penalty shootouts proved popular in the 2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16, the contenders have been whittled down to quarterfinalists.

Five European nations, one Asian, one South American, and co-hosts Australia remain with the quarterfinals kicking off Down Under on Friday. 

Spain vs Netherlands 

Netherlands Women's World Cup
Netherlands’ Jill Roord, right celebrates with teammates after scoring her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

This all-European clash sees the 2019 runners-up take on an in-form Spanish side. It could very well be the decider between two potential winners in Wellington, New Zealand on Friday. The Netherlands topped their group and moved past South Africa with ease in the Round of 16. The Dutch have won every game so far except for a 1-1 tie with the US. While Spain is only reaching the quarterfinals of a Women’s World Cup for the first time, its red-hot attack has tallied 13 goals so far. Aitana Bonmatí, Jennifer Hermoso, and Alba Redondo have racked up the scoresheet for Spain on the biggest stage. Even after a 4-0 loss to Japan in the group stages, Spain bounced back to beat Switzerland 5-1 in the Round of 16. 

Favorites: Spain 

 

Japan vs Sweden

Sweden USWNT
Sweden’s team celebrate after defeating the United States in a penalty shootout in their Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Japan are unbeaten, have racked up 14 goals, and remarkably only conceded just once at the Women’s World Cup so far. Their terrific run of form is expected to be challenged by a robust Swedish side in Eden Park on Friday. Sweden is coming off an emphatic penalty shootout win over the US that will only strengthen the spirit of their squad. Swedish goalkeeper Zećira Mušović has been crucial for the Blågult, conceding just three goals and keeping Sweden afloat in its Round of 16 clash with the defending champions. 

Favorites: Japan

 

Australia vs France 

Sam Kerr Australia
Australia’s Sam Kerr, left, enters the pitch during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Australia has its captain back. Sam Kerr played 18 minutes in Australia’s 2-0 win over Denmark in the Round of 16. Will that be enough to overcome unbeaten France who easily qualified for the quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Morocco? Les Bleues’ performances have been improving steadily throughout the tournament and they are attempting to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2011.

Australia suffered a loss to Nigeria in the group stages but was buoyed by the attacking excellence of Hayley Raso and Steph Catley. The co-hosts knocked out Canada and Denmark on their way to the quarterfinals and will likely have Kerr back in the starting 11 against France on Saturday. The home crowd should also play a big role in this clash at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. 

 Favorites: France

 

England vs Colombia 

England Women's World Cup
England’s Chloe Kelly, right, celebrates after scoring the last goal during a penalty shootout at the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

European champions England will face Colombia in Sydney on Saturday. The Lionesses made it to the quarterfinals after a penalty shootout victory over Nigeria in which they scored four spot kicks to Nigeria’s two. Colombia also narrowly made the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over Jamaica. The South American side advances to the quarterfinals for the first time, picking up wins against Germany and South Korea along the way. Linda Caicedo and Catalina Usme have two goals each in the tournament with Usme sending Jamaica home with a 51st-minute goal in the Round of 16. 

England is unbeaten in the competition, with standout performances from Lauren James — who received a red card in the Round of 16 — and a solid core consisting of Lucy Bronze, Millie Bright, and Kiera Walsh (back from knee injury). James will not feature in the quarterfinal after a stepping incident on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie resulted in her ejection and subsequent suspension. 

Favorites: England

For the latest odds at the Women’s World Cup, visit FanDuel.com. Click here.

For more on the Women’s World Cup, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC