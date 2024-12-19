Jets owner Woody Johnson killed trade for Jerry Jeudy over Madden video game rating: Report

Dec 2, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The New York Jets continue to add new meanings to the word “dysfunctional,” and owner Woody Johnson is holding the quill that writes them.

According to a report from The Athletic on Thursday, Johnson nixed a trade that would have seen the Jets acquire wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos last season because he thought the player’s rating in the “Madden” video game was too low.

Instead, Jeudy was sent to the Cleveland Browns where he has had a breakout season, recording career-highs in catches (70) and yards (1,052). It is the first time in the 25-year-old’s career that he has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark.

While he has soared with a lowly Browns team, the New York offense struggled mightily throughout the first half of the season, prompting Johnson to go out and acquire Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders in October.

It did little to turn Gang Green’s fortunes, as they sit 4-10 and have been eliminated from the playoffs, extending their postseason drought to 14 years.

Throughout the disastrous season, which was banked on the right arm of Aaron Rodgers, Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas within one month.

The report went on to suggest that Johnson has been influenced by his two teenage sons rather than the actual decision-makers within the team’s facility.

If Jets fans are still looking for reasons why the franchise can not get out of its own way, look no further than ownership.

