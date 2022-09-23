Jose Trevino’s 8th inning hit powers Yankees to 5-4 win over Red Sox

Jose Trevino drove in the go-ahead run, Aaron Hicks had two RBIs including a home run and the Yankees pulled out a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox in front of a sellout crowd of 47,346 at Yankee Stadium.

Harrison Bader’s pinch hit in the 8th changed the tide with the Yankees down to their final out of the inning and the game tied at four. Bader walked and then stole second and stretched it to third when the pickoff throw was mishandled and allowed him to grab the extra bag.

It set up Trevino to be the hero by sending a 1-2 pitch into center for a base hit and put the Bombers up 5-4. Jonathan Loaisiga was able to close things out in the top of the ninth to secure the win.

It was the second night in a row that the Yankees needed a bit of heroics to beat the Red Sox. Josh Donaldson drove the winning run in the 10tth on Thursday night to clinch New York a playoff spot.

New York is still looking to lock up the AL East, which was the reason for the more subdued celebration on the playoff-clinching win the night before.

History continued to be on hold for Aaron Judge as he came up short once again on hitting his 61st home run of the season to tie Roger Maris’ 1961 record. The Yankees slugger struck out twice and recorded one hit, which came in the seventh on the first pitch of the at-bat that he sent to left field.

The Maris family had been on hand once again as they waited for the record-tying play to come. The continued chase has drawn intense fan and media interest on Judge since the Yankees returned from a five-game road trip earlier this week.

Judge had hit his 6oth home run of the season on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was another rough outing for Yankees starter Gerrit Cole, who gave up at least four runs for the fifth consecutive game and was ejected after screaming at home plate umpire Brian Knight. While Cole has been billed as New York’s ace he has struggled and has given up at least two home runs in six straight games and entered Friday night’s start with 3.38 ERA in his last five starts.

Cole threw six innings and gave up four runs on five hits before his night ended early with the ejection. He also tied a career high for home runs allowed with 31 this season after giving up two on Friday night.

Cole had been unhappy with an early ball called by Knight and on the next pitch he gave up the tying home run. As he left the mound after the inning ended he was seen yelling at Knight, which led to catcher Jose Trevino getting in Knight’s face and manager Aaron Boone coming out of the dugout. Boone was also ejected.

Following a game-tying homer, Cole ends the inning with a strikeout and screams at the home plate umpire after a missed strike three call earlier in the inning. He’s been ejected pic.twitter.com/2X4Dqamfut — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 24, 2022

The Red Sox scored the first run of the game in the first inning when Tommy Pham got a hold of a 1-1 pitch and sent it just over the right-field wall. The first-inning home run was the 10th that Cole had allowed this season and tied him for third-most first-inning homers allowed in Major League Baseball, according to ESPN Stats Info.

Hicks tied the game at one with a home run in the third inning for the Yankees. The New York left fielder sent a 70 mph curveball to left field for his 100th career home run to even the game up.

The Yankees busted open the game in the fifth inning when Hicks hit his second RBI of the game to put New York in front and Gleyber Torres drove in two more runs to them squarely in front. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled to start the inning and Marwin Gonzalez walked setting up Hicks for the RBI single on a ground ball to left.

After Judge struck out and Giancarlo Stanton flew out, Torres stepped up and hit one right down the line in left that allowed both base runners to score to make it 4-1.

Cole failed to get out of the top of the sixth with two outs when he surrendered a three-run homer to Alex Verdugo that tied the game at four. The Yankees starter had gotten the count to 2-2 when Cole put one in Verdugo’s wheelhouse and he sent it over the fence in center field.