Yankees trade rumors: Cody Bellinger remains an option

The New York Yankees’ long-standing link with former National League MVP Cody Bellinger has continued this winter.

According to YES Network’s Jack Curry, the Yankees are in the market for a first baseman. Bellinger could cover this position despite spending the majority of his career in the outfield.

It has long been speculated that his left-handed bat could feast at Yankee Stadium, thus bringing a considerable surge to a lineup that could use support for Aaron Judge — whether Juan Soto re-signs with the Bronx Bombers or not.

The 29-year-old hit 18 home runs with 78 RBI and a .751 OPS in 130 games in 2024 with the Chicago Cubs, a considerable dip in production compared to his debut season with the NL Central club two years ago. In 2023, he hit 26 home runs with 97 RBI and an .881 in an identical 130 games.

It was his best season since winning the NL MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2019 when he socked 47 round-trippers with 115 RBI.

Bellinger is signed through the 2025 season at $26.7 million and has a player option for 2026.

First basemen in the Yankees’ lineup last year provided a sizable void. Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, Ben Rice, and Oswaldo Cabrera combined for a paltry .335 slugging percentage and a .691 OPS, which ranked near the very bottom of the American League.

The Yankees opted not to exercise Rizzo’s contract option following the 2024 season. They made this decision shortly after their World Series loss to the Dodgers to make their intentions clear that they would be in the market for a replacement.

Finding some pop at a premium position is even more important given the uncertainty of Juan Soto’s future in free agency. The slugging right fielder, who hit 41 home runs in his first season with the Yankees this season, will sign a historic contract of over $600 million. The Bronx Bombers are considered considerable underdogs against the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Mets.

