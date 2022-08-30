Struggling Yankees starter Frankie Montas still looking to turn things around

Perhaps it was a sign of the times that the first time former Yankees player Mike Ford hit a home run in more than a year was off struggling trade deadline acquisition Frankie Montas and the Yanks.

Ford hit the second of three home runs that Montas had given up on Monday night in Anaheim in New York’s loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He gave up a lead-off homer to Luis Rengifo and a tying home run to Shohei Ohtani as the former Athletic’s starter has failed to live up to the expectations so far since he made his first start with the Bronx Bombers.

“I thought I threw the ball pretty good,” Montas said Monday night in Anaheim. “Just like couldn’t keep the ball in the ballpark. It was a couple pitches that I thought were good, even the splitter to Ohtani, I thought it was a good pitch. The Fastball I gave was good. The only pitch that I missed was the one to the first baseman.”

Montas’ struggles in New York have been well documented and has compounded an issue that general manager Brian Cashman had thought he resolved by acquiring the righty from Oakland. Instead, the help he thought he brought in for the rotation has become a liability, with Montas’ best start in pinstripes coming against the New York Mets last week.

In five starts, the starter has seen his ERA balloon to 7.01 while allowing five home runs and striking out 20 batters. He is 2-3 in that span as well for the Yankees after a 3.18 ERA in Oakland prior to the trade.

“I don’t know. I keep throwing the same pitches, just a little bit of luck I’d say,” Montas responded when asked about why he’s struggled. “But I’m still working. I’m still going out there and trying to give my best.”